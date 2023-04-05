Airplay e download: Ed Sheeran, David Guetta e Miley Cyrus svettano

A dividersi la vetta sono Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus e David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
2.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
3.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4.Trustfall- Pink
5.Made you look- Meghan Trainor
6.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
7.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift
8.You know what I need -Pnau & Troye Sivan
9 Love again- The Kid Laroi
10.You only love me – Rita Ora (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
3.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)
4.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
5.You only love me – Rita Ora (GBR)
6.Miracle-Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding (GBR)
7.Heaven- Niall Horan (IRL
8.Feel alive- Kamrad (GER)
9.Whistle- Jax Jones& Calum Scott (GBR)
10.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
2.Creepin’- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
3.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
4.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift
5.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
6.10:35- Tiesto & Tate Mc Rae (NED)
7.Bzrp Music sessions #53- Bizarrap & Shakira
8.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)
9.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
10.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
2.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3.10:35- Tiesto & Tate Mc Rae (NED)
4.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)
5.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
6.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
7.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)
8.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)
9.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
10.Boy’s a liar- Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice (GBR)