Airplay e download: Ed Sheeran, David Guetta e Miley Cyrus svettano

A dividersi la vetta sono Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus e David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

2.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

3.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4.Trustfall- Pink

5.Made you look- Meghan Trainor

6.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

7.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift

8.You know what I need -Pnau & Troye Sivan

9 Love again- The Kid Laroi

10.You only love me – Rita Ora (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

3.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)

4.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

5.You only love me – Rita Ora (GBR)

6.Miracle-Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding (GBR)

7.Heaven- Niall Horan (IRL

8.Feel alive- Kamrad (GER)

9.Whistle- Jax Jones& Calum Scott (GBR)

10.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

2.Creepin’- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

3.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

4.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift

5.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

6.10:35- Tiesto & Tate Mc Rae (NED)

7.Bzrp Music sessions #53- Bizarrap & Shakira

8.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)

9.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

10.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

2.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3.10:35- Tiesto & Tate Mc Rae (NED)

4.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)

5.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

6.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

7.Snap- Rosa Linn (ARM)

8.Unholy- Sam Smith & Kim Petras (GBR/GER)

9.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

10.Boy’s a liar- Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice (GBR)

