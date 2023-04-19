Airplay e downloads: nuovo singolo da primato per Ed Sheeran

Nuovo singolo e nuovo primato per Ed Sheeran nelle charts europee
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
2.Eyes closed-Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
4.Trustfall- Pink
5.If we ever broke up- Mae Stephens (GBR)
6.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
7.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift
8.Miracle-Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding (GBR)
9.Whistle- Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)
10.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Eyes closed-Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
3.If we ever broke up- Mae Stephens (GBR)
4.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
5.Miracle-Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding (GBR)
6.Whistle- Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)
7.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
8.Lay low- Tiesto (NED)
9.Somewhere in between- Leony (GER)
10.Feel alive-Kamrad (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
2.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
3.Creepin’- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
4.Calm down-Rema
5.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
6.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift
7.Bzrp Music Session #53 – Bizzarap & Shakira
8.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
9.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
10.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
2.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
5.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)
6.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
7.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)
8.10:35- Tiesto & Tate Mc Rae (NED)
9.Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)
10.Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)