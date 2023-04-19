Airplay e downloads: nuovo singolo da primato per Ed Sheeran

Nuovo singolo e nuovo primato per Ed Sheeran nelle charts europee

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

2.Eyes closed-Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

4.Trustfall- Pink

5.If we ever broke up- Mae Stephens (GBR)

6.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

7.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift

8.Miracle-Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding (GBR)

9.Whistle- Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)

10.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Eyes closed-Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

3.If we ever broke up- Mae Stephens (GBR)

4.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

5.Miracle-Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding (GBR)

6.Whistle- Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)

7.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

8.Lay low- Tiesto (NED)

9.Somewhere in between- Leony (GER)

10.Feel alive-Kamrad (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

2.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

3.Creepin’- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

4.Calm down-Rema

5.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

6.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift

7.Bzrp Music Session #53 – Bizzarap & Shakira

8.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

9.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

10.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

2.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

5.Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)

6.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

7.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)

8.10:35- Tiesto & Tate Mc Rae (NED)

9.Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)

10.Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)

