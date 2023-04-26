Airplay e downloads: Miley Cyrus comanda ancora le classifiche

Comandano Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran e l’accoppiata David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
2.Eyes closed-Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3.If we ever broke up- Mae Stephens (GBR)
4.Miracle-Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding (GBR)
5.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
6.Trustfall- Pink
7.Whistle- Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)
8.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift
9.Feel alive-Kamrad (GER)
10.Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Eyes closed-Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.If we ever broke up- Mae Stephens (GBR)
3.Miracle-Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding (GBR)
4.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
5.Whistle- Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)
6.Feel alive-Kamrad (GER)
7.Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)
8.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
9.Somewhere in between- Leony (GER)
10.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
2.Creepin’- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
3.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
4.Calm down-Rema
5.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
6.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift
7.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)
8.Bzrp Music Session #53 – Bizzarap & Shakira
9.Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)
10.Mockingbird – Eminem
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
2.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)
4.Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)
5.Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER
6.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
7. All Night- Luciano & RAF Camora (GER/AUT)
8.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)
9. Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)
10. Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)