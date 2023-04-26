Airplay e downloads: Miley Cyrus comanda ancora le classifiche

Comandano Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran e l’accoppiata David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

2.Eyes closed-Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3.If we ever broke up- Mae Stephens (GBR)

4.Miracle-Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding (GBR)

5.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

6.Trustfall- Pink

7.Whistle- Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)

8.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift

9.Feel alive-Kamrad (GER)

10.Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Eyes closed-Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.If we ever broke up- Mae Stephens (GBR)

3.Miracle-Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding (GBR)

4.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

5.Whistle- Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)

6.Feel alive-Kamrad (GER)

7.Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)

8.Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

9.Somewhere in between- Leony (GER)

10.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

2.Creepin’- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

3.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

4.Calm down-Rema

5.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

6.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift

7.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)

8.Bzrp Music Session #53 – Bizzarap & Shakira

9.Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)

10.Mockingbird – Eminem

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

2.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)

4.Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)

5.Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER

6.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

7. All Night- Luciano & RAF Camora (GER/AUT)

8.As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

9. Escapism- Raye & 070 Shake (GBR)

10. Celestial- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

