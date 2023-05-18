Airplay e downloads: Ed Sheeran prosegue il dominio

Ed Sheeran torna in vetta con il nuovo singolo “Eyes closed”, ma tiene il passo anche Miley Cyrus

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

2.Eyes closed-Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3 Substitution- Purple Disco Machine& Kungs (GER/FRA)

4.Miracle-Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding (GBR)

5 Lay low – Tiesto (NED)

6.Trustfall- Pink

7.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift

8.Whistle- Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)

9.Chemical-Post Malone

10.Kiss me-Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Eyes closed-Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2 Substitution- Purple Disco Machine& Kungs (GER/FRA)

3.Miracle-Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding (GBR)

4.Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)

5.Whistle- Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)

6.Kiss me-Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

7.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

8. If we ever broke up- Mae Stephens (GBR)

9.Somewhere in between- Leony (GER)

10.As it was – Harry Styles (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

2.Daylight- David Kushner

3.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

5.Creepin’- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

6.Trusfall-Pink

7.Calm down-Rema

8.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)

9.Don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Lray (FRA/GBR)

10.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

3.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)

4.Don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Lray (FRA/GBR)

5.Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)

6.Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)

7.Substitution- Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

8.Pass auf- Hoodblaq (GER)

9.Neunzig- Apache 207 (GER)

10. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)

