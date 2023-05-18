Airplay e downloads: Ed Sheeran prosegue il dominio

Ed Sheeran torna in vetta con il nuovo singolo “Eyes closed”, ma tiene il passo anche Miley Cyrus
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
2.Eyes closed-Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3 Substitution- Purple Disco Machine& Kungs (GER/FRA)
4.Miracle-Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding (GBR)
5 Lay low – Tiesto (NED)
6.Trustfall- Pink
7.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift
8.Whistle- Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)
9.Chemical-Post Malone
10.Kiss me-Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Eyes closed-Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2 Substitution- Purple Disco Machine& Kungs (GER/FRA)
3.Miracle-Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding (GBR)
4.Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)
5.Whistle- Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)
6.Kiss me-Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
7.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
8. If we ever broke up- Mae Stephens (GBR)
9.Somewhere in between- Leony (GER)
10.As it was – Harry Styles (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
2.Daylight- David Kushner
3.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
5.Creepin’- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
6.Trusfall-Pink
7.Calm down-Rema
8.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)
9.Don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Lray (FRA/GBR)
10.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
3.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)
4.Don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Lray (FRA/GBR)
5.Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)
6.Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)
7.Substitution- Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
8.Pass auf- Hoodblaq (GER)
9.Neunzig- Apache 207 (GER)
10. As it was- Harry Styles (GBR)