Airplay e downloads: con Miley Cyrus e Ed Sheeran ecco Loreen

La vincitrice dell’Eurovision Loreen (ma non solo lei) fa capolino in vetta alle charts
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
2.Eyes closed-Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3 Substitution- Purple Disco Machine& Kungs (GER/FRA)
4.Trustfall- Pink
5.Miracle-Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding (GBR)
6 Lay low – Tiesto (NED)
7.Whistle- Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)
8.Chemical-Post Malone
9.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift
10.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Eyes closed-Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2 Substitution- Purple Disco Machine& Kungs (GER/FRA)
3.Miracle-Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding (GBR)
4.Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)
5.Whistle- Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)
6.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
7.Feel alive-Kamrad (GER)
8.Somewhere in between- Leony (GER)
9.Kiss me-Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
10.You only love me – Rita Ora (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
2. Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)
3.Daylight- David Kushner
4.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
6.Don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)
7.Cha Cha Cha – Kaarija (FIN)
8.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)
9.Trusfall-Pink
10.Creepin’- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)
2.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
4.Don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)
5.Cha Cha Cha – Kaarija (FIN)
6.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)
7.Queen of kings -Alessandra (NOR)
8.Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)
9.Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)
10.Pass auf- Hoodblaq (GER)