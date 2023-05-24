Airplay e downloads: con Miley Cyrus e Ed Sheeran ecco Loreen

La vincitrice dell’Eurovision Loreen (ma non solo lei) fa capolino in vetta alle charts

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

2.Eyes closed-Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3 Substitution- Purple Disco Machine& Kungs (GER/FRA)

4.Trustfall- Pink

5.Miracle-Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding (GBR)

6 Lay low – Tiesto (NED)

7.Whistle- Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)

8.Chemical-Post Malone

9.Anti-hero- Taylor Swift

10.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Eyes closed-Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2 Substitution- Purple Disco Machine& Kungs (GER/FRA)

3.Miracle-Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding (GBR)

4.Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)

5.Whistle- Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)

6.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

7.Feel alive-Kamrad (GER)

8.Somewhere in between- Leony (GER)

9.Kiss me-Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

10.You only love me – Rita Ora (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

2. Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)

3.Daylight- David Kushner

4.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

6.Don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)

7.Cha Cha Cha – Kaarija (FIN)

8.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)

9.Trusfall-Pink

10.Creepin’- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)

2.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

4.Don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)

5.Cha Cha Cha – Kaarija (FIN)

6.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)

7.Queen of kings -Alessandra (NOR)

8.Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)

9.Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)

10.Pass auf- Hoodblaq (GER)

