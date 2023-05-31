Airplay e downloads: di nuovo dominio per Ed Sheeran e Miley Cyrus

Tornano a dominare le classifiche Ed Sheeran e Miley Cyrus

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

2.Eyes closed-Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3 Substitution- Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

4.Trustfall- Pink

5.Chemical-Post Malone

6.Miracle-Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding (GBR)

7.Lay low – Tiesto (NED)

8.Whistle- Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)

9.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Eyes closed-Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2 Substitution- Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

3.Miracle-Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding (GBR)

4.Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)

5.Whistle- Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)

6.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

7.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)

8.Feel alive-Kamrad (GER)

9.Kiss me-Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

10.Somewhere in between- Leony (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

2.Daylight- David Kushner

3.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4. Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)

5.Don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)

6.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

7.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)

8.Trusfall-Pink

9.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

10.People-Libianca

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)

3.Don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)

4.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

5.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)

6.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

7.Cha Cha Cha – Kaarija (FIN)

8.Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)

9.Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)

10.Queen of kings -Alessandra (NOR)

