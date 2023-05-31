Airplay e downloads: di nuovo dominio per Ed Sheeran e Miley Cyrus

Tornano a dominare le classifiche Ed Sheeran e Miley Cyrus
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
2.Eyes closed-Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3 Substitution- Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
4.Trustfall- Pink
5.Chemical-Post Malone
6.Miracle-Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding (GBR)
7.Lay low – Tiesto (NED)
8.Whistle- Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)
9.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Eyes closed-Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2 Substitution- Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
3.Miracle-Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding (GBR)
4.Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)
5.Whistle- Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)
6.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
7.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)
8.Feel alive-Kamrad (GER)
9.Kiss me-Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
10.Somewhere in between- Leony (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
2.Daylight- David Kushner
3.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4. Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)
5.Don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)
6.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
7.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)
8.Trusfall-Pink
9.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
10.People-Libianca
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)
3.Don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)
4.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
5.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)
6.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
7.Cha Cha Cha – Kaarija (FIN)
8.Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)
9.Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)
10.Queen of kings -Alessandra (NOR)