Airplay e downloads: comandano Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus e Loreen

Ed Sheeran fa doppietta, ma svettano anche Miley Cyrus e Loreen
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
3.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
4.Chemical-Post Malone
5.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)
6.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)
7.Trusfall-Pink
8.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)
9.Whistle-Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)
10.Lay low-Tiesto (NED)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
3.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)
4.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)
5.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)
6.Whistle-Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)
7.Lay low-Tiesto (NED)
8.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
9.Feel alive- Kamrad (GER)
10.Some kind of kiss- Sound of legend (FRA)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
2.Daylight- David Kushner
3.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)
4.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.Don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)
6.Trusfall-Pink
7.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)
8.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
9.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
10.Sprinter-Central Cee (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)
2.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3.Don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)
4.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)
5.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
6.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
7.Sprinter-Central Cee (GBR)
8.Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)
9.Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)
10.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)