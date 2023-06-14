Airplay e downloads: comandano Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus e Loreen

Ed Sheeran fa doppietta, ma svettano anche Miley Cyrus e Loreen

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

3.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

4.Chemical-Post Malone

5.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)

6.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)

7.Trusfall-Pink

8.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)

9.Whistle-Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)

10.Lay low-Tiesto (NED)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

3.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)

4.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)

5.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)

6.Whistle-Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)

7.Lay low-Tiesto (NED)

8.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

9.Feel alive- Kamrad (GER)

10.Some kind of kiss- Sound of legend (FRA)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

2.Daylight- David Kushner

3.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)

4.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.Don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)

6.Trusfall-Pink

7.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)

8.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

9.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

10.Sprinter-Central Cee (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)

2.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3.Don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)

4.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)

5.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

6.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

7.Sprinter-Central Cee (GBR)

8.Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)

9.Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)

10.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)

