Airplay e downloads: Loreen guadagna ancora posizioni

Loreen scala ancora posizioni in classifica, ma è già l’unica rimasta dell’Eurovision 2023
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
3.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)
4.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
5.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)
6.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)
7.Chemical-Post Malone
8.Trusfall-Pink
9.Whistle-Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)
10.Lay low-Tiesto (NED)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
2.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)
3.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
4.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)
5.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)
6.Whistle-Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)
7.Lay low-Tiesto (NED)
8.Number 1 – Nico Santos (GER)
9. Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy IRL)
10.Feel alive- Kamrad (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
2.Daylight- David Kushner
3.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)
4.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.Don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)
6.Trusfall-Pink
7.Sprinter-Central Cee (GBR)
8.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)
9.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
10.I’m good (Blue)- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)
2.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3.Don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)
4.Sprinter-Central Cee (GBR)
5.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)
6.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
7.Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)
8.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)
9.Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)
10.Friesenjung- Ski Aggu, Joost & Otto Walkes (GER/NED)