Airplay e downloads: comandano Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus e Ed Sheeran

Dua Lipa col singolo dalla colonna sonora di Barbie continua a dominare l’airplay. Miley Cyrus e Ed Sheeran si dividono i downloads

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

3.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

4.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)

6.Chemical-Post Malone

7.Trusfall-Pink

8.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)

9.Whistle-Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)

10.Lay Low-Tiesto (NED)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

3.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)

5.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)

6.Whistle-Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)

7.Number 1 – Nico Santos (GER)

8.Lay low-Tiesto (NED)

9. Giving me – Jazzy (IRL)

10.Some kind of kiss- Sound of Legend (FRA)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

2.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

3.Don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)

4.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)

6.Trusfall-Pink

7.Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)

8.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

9.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)

10.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

2. Don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)

3. Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)

4. Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)

5. Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

6. Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)

7. Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)

8. Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)

9. Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)

10.Friesenjung- Ski Aggu, Joost & Otto Walkes (GER/NED)

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...