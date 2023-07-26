Airplay e downloads: Dua Lipa domina ancora le charts

Dua Lipa ed il singolo estratto dalla colonna sonora di Barbie ancora grandi protagonisti
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
3.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)
5.Trusfall-Pink
6.Chemical-Post Malone
7.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
8.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)
9.(it goes like) Nanana -Peggy Gou
10.Runaway -Onerepublic
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
3.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)
5.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)
6.Number 1 – Nico Santos (GER)
7.Lay low-Tiesto (NED)
8.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
9.Giving me – Jazzy (IRL)
10.Whistle-Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
2.Daylight- David Kushner
3.Don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)
4.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
5.Seven- Jung Kook & Latto
6.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)
7.Trusfall-Pink
8.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)
9.Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)
10. Vampire- Olivia Rodrigo
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)
2. Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
3. Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)
4. Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)
5. Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)
6. Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)
7. Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)
8. Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
9. Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)
10.Friesenjung- Ski Aggu, Joost & Otto Walkes (GER/NED)