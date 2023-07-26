Airplay e downloads: Dua Lipa domina ancora le charts

Dua Lipa ed il singolo estratto dalla colonna sonora di Barbie ancora grandi protagonisti

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

3.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)

5.Trusfall-Pink

6.Chemical-Post Malone

7.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

8.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)

9.(it goes like) Nanana -Peggy Gou

10.Runaway -Onerepublic

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

3.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)

5.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)

6.Number 1 – Nico Santos (GER)

7.Lay low-Tiesto (NED)

8.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

9.Giving me – Jazzy (IRL)

10.Whistle-Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

2.Daylight- David Kushner

3.Don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)

4.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

5.Seven- Jung Kook & Latto

6.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)

7.Trusfall-Pink

8.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)

9.Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)

10. Vampire- Olivia Rodrigo

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)

2. Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

3. Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)

4. Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)

5. Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)

6. Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)

7. Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)

8. Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

9. Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)

10.Friesenjung- Ski Aggu, Joost & Otto Walkes (GER/NED)

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...