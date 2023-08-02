Airplay e downloads: Dua Lipa protagonista in Europa

Dua Lipa e “Dance the night”, direttamente dalla colonna sonora di Barbie sempre grandi protagonisti

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

3.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)

4.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.(it goes like) Nanana -Peggy Gou

6.Trusfall-Pink

7.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

8.Chemical-Post Malone

9.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)

10.Runaway -Onerepublic

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

3.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)

4.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)

6.Number 1 – Nico Santos (GER)

7.Lay low-Tiesto (NED)

8.Whistle-Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)

9.Giving me – Jazzy (IRL)

10.Makeba (F.N.C Jump)- Jain X Brohug (FRA/SWE)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

2.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)

3.Daylight- David Kushner

4.Seven- Jung Kook & Latto

5.Don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)

6.Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)

7.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

8.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)

9.Trusfall-Pink

10.(it goes like) Nanana- Peggy Gou

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)

3. Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

4. Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)

5. Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)

6. Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)

7. Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

8. Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)

9. Nothing compares 2 U – Sinead O’Connor (IRL)

10.Beso- Rosalia & Rauw Alejandro (SPA)

