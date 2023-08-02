Airplay e downloads: Dua Lipa protagonista in Europa

Dua Lipa e “Dance the night”, direttamente dalla colonna sonora di Barbie sempre grandi protagonisti
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
3.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)
4.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.(it goes like) Nanana -Peggy Gou
6.Trusfall-Pink
7.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
8.Chemical-Post Malone
9.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)
10.Runaway -Onerepublic
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
3.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)
4.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)
6.Number 1 – Nico Santos (GER)
7.Lay low-Tiesto (NED)
8.Whistle-Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)
9.Giving me – Jazzy (IRL)
10.Makeba (F.N.C Jump)- Jain X Brohug (FRA/SWE)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
2.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)
3.Daylight- David Kushner
4.Seven- Jung Kook & Latto
5.Don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)
6.Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)
7.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
8.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)
9.Trusfall-Pink
10.(it goes like) Nanana- Peggy Gou
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)
3. Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
4. Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)
5. Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)
6. Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)
7. Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
8. Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)
9. Nothing compares 2 U – Sinead O’Connor (IRL)
10.Beso- Rosalia & Rauw Alejandro (SPA)