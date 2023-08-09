Airplay e downloads: “Italodisco” dei The Kolors riporta l’Italia nella Top 10 europea

La notizia della settimana è sicuramente l’exploit di “Italodisco” dei The Kolors, che riporta l’Italia nella Top 10 europea: il brano si inserisce al 9. posto nella chart delle canzoni europee più vendute nel vecchio Continente, diciannovesima assoluta, ma in ascesa.
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.(it goes like) Nanana -Peggy Gou
3.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
4.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)
6.Trusfall-Pink
7.Chemical-Post Malone
8.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
9.Jaded-Miley Cyrus
10.Number 1- Nico Santos (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
3.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)
5.Number 1- Nico Santos (GER)
6.Giving me – Jazzy (IRL)
7.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)
8.Lay low-Tiesto (NED)
9.Over- Clockclock (GER)
10.Makeba (F.N.C Jump)- Jain X Brohug (FRA/SWE)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
3.Daylight- David Kushner
4.Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)
5.Baby don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)
6.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
7.(it goes like) Nanana- Peggy Gou
8.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)
9.Seven- Jung Kook & Latto
10.Meltdown- Travis Scott ft Drake
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)
3. Baby don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)
4. Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
5. Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)
6. Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)
7. Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)
8. Nothing compares 2 U – Sinead O’Connor (IRL)
9. Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)
10.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)