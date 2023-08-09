Airplay e downloads: “Italodisco” dei The Kolors riporta l’Italia nella Top 10 europea

La notizia della settimana è sicuramente l’exploit di “Italodisco” dei The Kolors, che riporta l’Italia nella Top 10 europea: il brano si inserisce al 9. posto nella chart delle canzoni europee più vendute nel vecchio Continente, diciannovesima assoluta, ma in ascesa.

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.(it goes like) Nanana -Peggy Gou

3.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

4.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)

6.Trusfall-Pink

7.Chemical-Post Malone

8.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

9.Jaded-Miley Cyrus

10.Number 1- Nico Santos (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

3.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)

5.Number 1- Nico Santos (GER)

6.Giving me – Jazzy (IRL)

7.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)

8.Lay low-Tiesto (NED)

9.Over- Clockclock (GER)

10.Makeba (F.N.C Jump)- Jain X Brohug (FRA/SWE)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

3.Daylight- David Kushner

4.Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)

5.Baby don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)

6.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

7.(it goes like) Nanana- Peggy Gou

8.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)

9.Seven- Jung Kook & Latto

10.Meltdown- Travis Scott ft Drake

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)

3. Baby don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)

4. Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

5. Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)

6. Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)

7. Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)

8. Nothing compares 2 U – Sinead O’Connor (IRL)

9. Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)

10.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...