Airplay e downloads: Dua Lipa trionfatrice, due nuovi ingressi

“Dance the night” è la canzone regina dell’estate. Ma si registrano nuovi ingressi sul fronte dell’airplay vale a dire il ritorno di Zayn Malik (ex One Direction) e il nuovo di Calvin Harris con Sam Smith

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.(it goes like) Nanana -Peggy Gou

3.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

4.Trusfall-Pink

5.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)

6.Chemical-Post Malone

7.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

8.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

9.Runaway-OneRepublic

10.Desire-Calvin Harris ft Sam Smith (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

3.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)

3.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

4.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)

5.Desire-Calvin Harris ft Sam Smith (GBR)

6.Love like this- Zayn (GBR)

7.Number 1- Nico Santos (GER)

8.Makeba (F.N.C Jump)- Jain X Brohug (FRA/SWE)

9.Lay low-Tiesto (NED)

10.Giving me – Jazzy (IRL)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

3.Daylight- David Kushner

4.Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)

5.(it goes like) Nanana- Peggy Gou

6.Baby don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)

7.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

8. What I was made for- Billie Eilish

9.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)

10.Trustfall-Pink

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)

3. Baby don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)

4. Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

5. Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)

6. Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)

7. Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)

8. Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)

9. Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

10.Makeba – Jain (FRA)

