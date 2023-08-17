Airplay e downloads: Dua Lipa trionfatrice, due nuovi ingressi

“Dance the night” è la canzone regina dell’estate. Ma si registrano nuovi ingressi sul fronte dell’airplay vale a dire il ritorno di Zayn Malik (ex One Direction) e il nuovo di Calvin Harris con Sam Smith
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.(it goes like) Nanana -Peggy Gou
3.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
4.Trusfall-Pink
5.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)
6.Chemical-Post Malone
7.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
8.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
9.Runaway-OneRepublic
10.Desire-Calvin Harris ft Sam Smith (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
3.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)
3.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)
5.Desire-Calvin Harris ft Sam Smith (GBR)
6.Love like this- Zayn (GBR)
7.Number 1- Nico Santos (GER)
8.Makeba (F.N.C Jump)- Jain X Brohug (FRA/SWE)
9.Lay low-Tiesto (NED)
10.Giving me – Jazzy (IRL)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
3.Daylight- David Kushner
4.Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)
5.(it goes like) Nanana- Peggy Gou
6.Baby don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)
7.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
8. What I was made for- Billie Eilish
9.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)
10.Trustfall-Pink
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)
3. Baby don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)
4. Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
5. Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)
6. Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)
7. Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)
8. Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)
9. Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
10.Makeba – Jain (FRA)
+ There are no commentsAdd yours