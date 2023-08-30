Airplay e downloads: doppietta in Top 10 per Miley Cyrus

Doppietta per Miley Cyrus che piazza due singoli in top 10. Ma comanda ancora Dua Lipa

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.(it goes like) Nanana -Peggy Gou

3.Trusfall-Pink

4.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

5.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)

6.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

7.Chemical-Post Malone

8.Jaded- Miley Cyrus

9.Runaway-OneRepublic

10.Lay Low-Tiesto (NED)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

3.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)

4.Lay Low-Tiesto (NED)

5.Desire-Calvin Harris ft Sam Smith (GBR)

6.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

7.Whistle-Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)

8.Over-Clockclock (GER)

9.Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)

10.Rock my body- R3HAB, Inna, Sash (GER/ROM)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

3.Daylight- David Kushner

4.(it goes like) Nanana- Peggy Gou

5.Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)

6.Baby don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)

7.Barbie world- Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice

8.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

9.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)

10. Paint the town red- Doja Cat

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)

3. Baby don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)

4. Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

5. Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)

6. Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)

7. Cynical- Twocolors, Safri Duo & Chris De Sarandy (GER/DAN)

8. Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)

9. Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)

10.Madche auf dem pferd- Luca Dante Spadafora, Niklas Dee, Octavia, Peter Plate, Ulf Leo Sommer (GER)

