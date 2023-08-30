Airplay e downloads: doppietta in Top 10 per Miley Cyrus

Doppietta per Miley Cyrus che piazza due singoli in top 10. Ma comanda ancora Dua Lipa
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.(it goes like) Nanana -Peggy Gou
3.Trusfall-Pink
4.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
5.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)
6.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
7.Chemical-Post Malone
8.Jaded- Miley Cyrus
9.Runaway-OneRepublic
10.Lay Low-Tiesto (NED)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
3.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)
4.Lay Low-Tiesto (NED)
5.Desire-Calvin Harris ft Sam Smith (GBR)
6.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
7.Whistle-Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)
8.Over-Clockclock (GER)
9.Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)
10.Rock my body- R3HAB, Inna, Sash (GER/ROM)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
3.Daylight- David Kushner
4.(it goes like) Nanana- Peggy Gou
5.Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)
6.Baby don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)
7.Barbie world- Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice
8.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
9.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)
10. Paint the town red- Doja Cat
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)
3. Baby don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)
4. Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
5. Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)
6. Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)
7. Cynical- Twocolors, Safri Duo & Chris De Sarandy (GER/DAN)
8. Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)
9. Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)
10.Madche auf dem pferd- Luca Dante Spadafora, Niklas Dee, Octavia, Peter Plate, Ulf Leo Sommer (GER)
