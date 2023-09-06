Airplay e downloads: exploit The Kolors, entrano nella top 10 europea

Clamoroso colpo grosso dei the Kolors: da questa settimana “Italodisco” è al decimo posto fra i brani europei più venduti in Europa, quinto brano assoluto europeo. Per il resto, domina Dua Lipa

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.(it goes like) Nanana -Peggy Gou

3.Trusfall-Pink

4.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)

5.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

6.Runaway- Onerepublic

7.Jaded- Miley Cyrus

8.Chemical-Post Malone

9.Cruel summer- Taylor Swift

10.Eyes closed- Ed Sheeran (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)

3.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

4.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.Over-Clockclock (GER)

6.Whistle-Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)

7.Desire-Calvin Harris ft Sam Smith (GBR)

8.Lay Low-Tiesto (NED)

9.The feeling-Lost Frequencies (BEL)

10.Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

3.Daylight- David Kushner

4.Paint the town red- Doja Cat

5.(it goes like) Nanana- Peggy Gou

6.Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)

7.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)

8.Baby don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)

9.What i was mode for – Billie Eilish

10.Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)

3. Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)

4. Baby don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)

5. Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)

6. Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

7. Cynical- Twocolors, Safri Duo & Chris De Sarandy (GER/DAN)

8. Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)

9. Desire – Calvin Harris & Sam Smith (GBR)

10.9 Bis 9 – Sira, Baus &Badchieff (GER)

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...