Airplay e downloads: exploit The Kolors, entrano nella top 10 europea

Clamoroso colpo grosso dei the Kolors: da questa settimana “Italodisco” è al decimo posto fra i brani europei più venduti in Europa, quinto brano assoluto europeo. Per il resto, domina Dua Lipa
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.(it goes like) Nanana -Peggy Gou
3.Trusfall-Pink
4.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)
5.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
6.Runaway- Onerepublic
7.Jaded- Miley Cyrus
8.Chemical-Post Malone
9.Cruel summer- Taylor Swift
10.Eyes closed- Ed Sheeran (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)
3.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
4.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.Over-Clockclock (GER)
6.Whistle-Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)
7.Desire-Calvin Harris ft Sam Smith (GBR)
8.Lay Low-Tiesto (NED)
9.The feeling-Lost Frequencies (BEL)
10.Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
3.Daylight- David Kushner
4.Paint the town red- Doja Cat
5.(it goes like) Nanana- Peggy Gou
6.Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)
7.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)
8.Baby don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)
9.What i was mode for – Billie Eilish
10.Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)
3. Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)
4. Baby don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)
5. Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)
6. Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
7. Cynical- Twocolors, Safri Duo & Chris De Sarandy (GER/DAN)
8. Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)
9. Desire – Calvin Harris & Sam Smith (GBR)
10.9 Bis 9 – Sira, Baus &Badchieff (GER)
