Airplay e downloads: dominio assoluto per “Dance the night” di Dua Lipa

Ancora dominio assoluto per “Dance the night” di Dua Lipa, dalla colonna sonora di “Barbie”

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.(it goes like) Nanana -Peggy Gou

3.Runaway- Onerepublic

4.Jaded- Miley Cyrus

5.Trusfall-Pink

6.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

7.Cruel summer- Taylor Swift

8.Rush- Troye Sivan

9.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

10.Chemical-Post Malone

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

3.The feeling- Lost Frequencies (BEL)

4.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)

6.Desire-Calvin Harris ft Sam Smith (GBR)

7.Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)

8.Lay low – Tiesto (NED)

9.Forget me – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

10.Rock my body – R3HAB, Inna, SASH (GER/ROM)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.Paint the town red- Doja Cat

3.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

4.(it goes like) Nanana- Peggy Gou

5.Daylight- David Kushner

6.Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)

7.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)

8.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe

9.Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)

10.Runaway – Onerepublic

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)

2. Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)

3. Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)

4. Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)

5. Baby don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)

6. Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

7. Cynical- Twocolors, Safri Duo & Chris De Sarandy (GER/DAN)

8. Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)

9. The feeling- Lost Frequencies (BEL)

10.9 Bis 9 – Sira, Baus &Badchieff (GER)

