Airplay e downloads: dominio assoluto per “Dance the night” di Dua Lipa

Ancora dominio assoluto per “Dance the night” di Dua Lipa, dalla colonna sonora di “Barbie”
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.(it goes like) Nanana -Peggy Gou
3.Runaway- Onerepublic
4.Jaded- Miley Cyrus
5.Trusfall-Pink
6.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
7.Cruel summer- Taylor Swift
8.Rush- Troye Sivan
9.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
10.Chemical-Post Malone
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
3.The feeling- Lost Frequencies (BEL)
4.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)
6.Desire-Calvin Harris ft Sam Smith (GBR)
7.Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)
8.Lay low – Tiesto (NED)
9.Forget me – Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
10.Rock my body – R3HAB, Inna, SASH (GER/ROM)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.Paint the town red- Doja Cat
3.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
4.(it goes like) Nanana- Peggy Gou
5.Daylight- David Kushner
6.Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)
7.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)
8.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
9.Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)
10.Runaway – Onerepublic
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)
2. Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)
3. Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)
4. Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)
5. Baby don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)
6. Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
7. Cynical- Twocolors, Safri Duo & Chris De Sarandy (GER/DAN)
8. Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)
9. The feeling- Lost Frequencies (BEL)
10.9 Bis 9 – Sira, Baus &Badchieff (GER)
