Airplay e downloads: Dua Lipa e “Dance the night” sempre primi

Dua Lipa ed il suo singolo tratto dalla colonna sonora di Barbie continua a dominare le charts
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.(it goes like) Nanana -Peggy Gou
3.Runaway- Onerepublic
4.Cruel summer- Taylor Swift
5.Jaded- Miley Cyrus
6.Trusfall-Pink
7.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
8.Chemical-Post Malone
9.The feeling- Lost Frequecies (BEL)
10.Eyed closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
3.The feeling- Lost Frequencies (BEL)
4.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)
6.Miracle- Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding (GBR)
7.Desire-Calvin Harris ft Sam Smith (GBR)
8.Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)
9.Lay low – Tiesto (NED)
10. Over – Clockclock (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.Paint the town red- Doja Cat
3.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
4.(it goes like) Nanana- Peggy Gou
5.Daylight- David Kushner
6.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe (GBR)
7.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)
8.Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)
9.Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)
10.Strangers- Kenya Grace (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe (GBR)
3.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)
4.Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)
5. Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)
6.Strangers- Kenya Grace (GBR)
7.Cynical- Twocolors, Safri Duo & Chris De Sarandy (GER/DAN)
8.The feeling- Lost Frequencies (BEL)
9.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
10.Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)
