Airplay e downloads: Dua Lipa e “Dance the night” sempre primi

Dua Lipa ed il suo singolo tratto dalla colonna sonora di Barbie continua a dominare le charts

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.(it goes like) Nanana -Peggy Gou

3.Runaway- Onerepublic

4.Cruel summer- Taylor Swift

5.Jaded- Miley Cyrus

6.Trusfall-Pink

7.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

8.Chemical-Post Malone

9.The feeling- Lost Frequecies (BEL)

10.Eyed closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

3.The feeling- Lost Frequencies (BEL)

4.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

5.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)

6.Miracle- Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding (GBR)

7.Desire-Calvin Harris ft Sam Smith (GBR)

8.Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)

9.Lay low – Tiesto (NED)

10. Over – Clockclock (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.Paint the town red- Doja Cat

3.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

4.(it goes like) Nanana- Peggy Gou

5.Daylight- David Kushner

6.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe (GBR)

7.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)

8.Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)

9.Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)

10.Strangers- Kenya Grace (GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe (GBR)

3.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)

4.Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)

5. Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)

6.Strangers- Kenya Grace (GBR)

7.Cynical- Twocolors, Safri Duo & Chris De Sarandy (GER/DAN)

8.The feeling- Lost Frequencies (BEL)

9.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

10.Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)

