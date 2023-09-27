Airplay e downloads: Dua Lipa comanda, ma spuntano novità

Ancora Dua Lipa grande protagonista, ma entrano in classifica nuovi brani fra cui quello di Selena Gomez

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.(it goes like) Nanana -Peggy Gou

3.Runaway- Onerepublic

4.Single soon- Selena Gomez

5.Cruel summer- Taylor Swift

6.The feeling- Lost Frequecies (BEL)

7.Trusfall-Pink

8.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)

9.Rush-Troye Sivan

10.Jaded- Miley Cyrus

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.The feeling- Lost Frequecies (BEL)

3.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)

4.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

5.Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)

6.Desire-Calvin Harris ft Sam Smith (GBR)

7.Miracle- Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding (GBR)

8.Lay low – Tiesto (NED)

9.One in a million- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

10.Emorio-Trinix (FRA)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.Paint the town red- Doja Cat

2.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)

3.Daylight- David Kushner

4.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

5.(it goes like) Nanana- Peggy Gou

6.Strangers- Kenya Grace (GBR)

7.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe (GBR)

8.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)

9.Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)

10.Vampire-Olivia Rodrigo

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.Strangers- Kenya Grace (GBR)

3.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe (GBR)

4.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)

5.Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)

6.Cynical- Twocolors, Safri Duo & Chris De Sarandy (GER/DAN)

7.Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)

8.Desire- Calvin Harris & Sam Smith (GBR)

9.Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)

10.The feeling- Lost Frequencies (BEL)

