Airplay e downloads: Dua Lipa e “Dance the night” ancora padroni

Dua Lipa è ancora grande protagonista delle chart europee con il suo singolo estratto dalla colonna sonora di Barbie
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.(it goes like) Nanana -Peggy Gou
3.Runaway- Onerepublic
4.Single soon- Selena Gomez
5.Cruel summer- Taylor Swift
6.The feeling- Lost Frequecies (BEL)
7.Trusfall-Pink
8.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)
9.Rush-Troye Sivan
10.Jaded- Miley Cyrus
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.The feeling- Lost Frequecies (BEL)
3.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)
4.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
5.Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)
6.Desire-Calvin Harris ft Sam Smith (GBR)
7.Miracle- Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding (GBR)
8.Lay low – Tiesto (NED)
9.One in a million- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
10.Emorio-Trinix (FRA)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Paint the town red- Doja Cat
2.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)
3.Strangers- Kenya Grace (GBR)
4.Daylight- David Kushner
5.(it goes like) Nanana- Peggy Gou
6.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe (GBR)
7.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
8.Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)
8.Greedy-Tate McRae
10.Cruel summerTaylor Swift
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.Strangers- Kenya Grace (GBR)
3.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe (GBR)
4.Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)
5.Cynical- Twocolors, Safri Duo & Chris De Sarandy (GER/DAN)
6.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)
7.Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)
8.The feeling- Lost Frequencies (BEL)
9.Desire- Calvin Harris & Sam Smith (GBR)
10. Haesslich – Ayliva (GER)
