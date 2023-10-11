Airplay e downloads: Dua Lipa e Doja Cat sempre ai vertici

Dua Lipa domina la classifica degli airplay mentre Doja Cat è prima in quella dei download
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.(it goes like) Nanana -Peggy Gou
3.Runaway- Onerepublic
4.Single soon- Selena Gomez
5.Cruel summer- Taylor Swift
6.The feeling- Lost Frequecies (BEL)
7.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
8.Paint the town red- Doja Cat
9.Jaded- Miley Cyrus
10.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.The feeling- Lost Frequecies (BEL)
3.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
4.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)
5.Strangers- Kenya Grace (GBR)
6.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
7.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)
8.Giving me – Jazzy (IRL)
9.Over- Clockclock (GER)
10.Holding on- Leony (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Paint the town red- Doja Cat
2.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)
3.Strangers- Kenya Grace (GBR)
4.Greedy-Tate McRae
5.Daylight- David Kushner
6.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe (GBR)
7.(it goes like) Nanana- Peggy Gou
8.Cruel summerTaylor Swift
9.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
10.Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.Strangers- Kenya Grace (GBR)
3.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe (GBR)
4.Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)
5.Cynical- Twocolors, Safri Duo & Chris De Sarandy (GER/DAN)
6.Si no estas- Inigo Quintero (SPA)
7.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)
8.Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)
9.Voir sur ton chemen – Bennett (GER)
10. Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)
