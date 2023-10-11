Airplay e downloads: Dua Lipa e Doja Cat sempre ai vertici

Dua Lipa domina la classifica degli airplay mentre Doja Cat è prima in quella dei download

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.(it goes like) Nanana -Peggy Gou

3.Runaway- Onerepublic

4.Single soon- Selena Gomez

5.Cruel summer- Taylor Swift

6.The feeling- Lost Frequecies (BEL)

7.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

8.Paint the town red- Doja Cat

9.Jaded- Miley Cyrus

10.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.The feeling- Lost Frequecies (BEL)

3.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

4.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)

5.Strangers- Kenya Grace (GBR)

6.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

7.Forget me- Lewis Capaldi (GBR)

8.Giving me – Jazzy (IRL)

9.Over- Clockclock (GER)

10.Holding on- Leony (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.Paint the town red- Doja Cat

2.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)

3.Strangers- Kenya Grace (GBR)

4.Greedy-Tate McRae

5.Daylight- David Kushner

6.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe (GBR)

7.(it goes like) Nanana- Peggy Gou

8.Cruel summerTaylor Swift

9.Flowers- Miley Cyrus

10.Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.Strangers- Kenya Grace (GBR)

3.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe (GBR)

4.Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)

5.Cynical- Twocolors, Safri Duo & Chris De Sarandy (GER/DAN)

6.Si no estas- Inigo Quintero (SPA)

7.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)

8.Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)

9.Voir sur ton chemen – Bennett (GER)

10. Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)

