Airplay e downloads: Kenya Grace incalza Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa continua ad essere protagonista ma sale il singolo di Kenya Grace

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.(it goes like) Nanana -Peggy Gou

3.Cruel summer- Taylor Swift

4.Runaway- Onerepublic

5.Single soon- Selena Gomez

6.Paint the town red- Doja Cat

7.The feeling- Lost Frequecies (BEL)

8.Strangers – Kenya Grace (GBR)

9.Vampire-Olivia Rodrigo

10.Grredy-Tate McRae

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.The feeling- Lost Frequecies (BEL)

3.Strangers- Kenya Grace (GBR)

4.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)

5.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)

6.Angel Eyes -Asdis (ISL)

7.Paradise- Sophie and The Giants & Purople Disco Machine (GBR/GER)

8.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

9.Emorio-Trinix (FRA)

10.Over- Clockclock (GER)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.Paint the town red- Doja Cat

2.Greedy-Tate McRae

3.Strangers- Kenya Grace (GBR)

4.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)

5.Si no estas- Inigo Quintero (SPA)

6.Daylight- David Kushner

7.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe (GBR)

8.Cruel summer-Taylor Swift

9.(it goes like) Nanana- Peggy Gou

10.Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1.Strangers- Kenya Grace (GBR)

2.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)

3.Si no estas- Inigo Quintero (SPA)

4.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe (GBR)

5.Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)

6.Vois sur ton chemin – Bennett (GER)

7.Cynical- Twocolors, Safri Duo & Chris De Sarandy (GER/DAN)

8.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)

9.Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)

10.Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)

