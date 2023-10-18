Airplay e downloads: Kenya Grace incalza Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa continua ad essere protagonista ma sale il singolo di Kenya Grace
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.(it goes like) Nanana -Peggy Gou
3.Cruel summer- Taylor Swift
4.Runaway- Onerepublic
5.Single soon- Selena Gomez
6.Paint the town red- Doja Cat
7.The feeling- Lost Frequecies (BEL)
8.Strangers – Kenya Grace (GBR)
9.Vampire-Olivia Rodrigo
10.Grredy-Tate McRae
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.The feeling- Lost Frequecies (BEL)
3.Strangers- Kenya Grace (GBR)
4.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)
5.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
6.Angel Eyes -Asdis (ISL)
7.Paradise- Sophie and The Giants & Purople Disco Machine (GBR/GER)
8.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
9.Emorio-Trinix (FRA)
10.Over- Clockclock (GER)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Paint the town red- Doja Cat
2.Greedy-Tate McRae
3.Strangers- Kenya Grace (GBR)
4.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)
5.Si no estas- Inigo Quintero (SPA)
6.Daylight- David Kushner
7.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe (GBR)
8.Cruel summer-Taylor Swift
9.(it goes like) Nanana- Peggy Gou
10.Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1.Strangers- Kenya Grace (GBR)
2.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)
3.Si no estas- Inigo Quintero (SPA)
4.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe (GBR)
5.Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)
6.Vois sur ton chemin – Bennett (GER)
7.Cynical- Twocolors, Safri Duo & Chris De Sarandy (GER/DAN)
8.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)
9.Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)
10.Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)
