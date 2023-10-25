Airplay e downloads: vetta al femminile: se la dividono tre artiste

Dua Lipa, Doja Cat e Kenya Grace si dividono il primo posto
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.Single soon- Selena Gomez
3.(it goes like) Nanana -Peggy Gou
4.Cruel summer- Taylor Swift
5.Runaway- Onerepublic
6.Strangers – Kenya Grace (GBR)
7.The feeling- Lost Frequecies (BEL)
8.Paint the town red- Doja Cat
9.Greedy-Tate McRae
10.Vampire-Olivia Rodrigo
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.Strangers – Kenya Grace (GBR)
3.The feeling- Lost Frequecies (BEL)
4.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)
5.Angel Eyes -Asdis (ISL)
6.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
7.Paradise- Sophie and The Giants & Purople Disco Machine (GBR/GER)
8.Miracle- Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding (GBR)
9.Desire-Calvin Harris ft Sam Smith (GBR)
10.Emorio-Trinix (FRA)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Paint the town red- Doja Cat
2.Greedy-Tate McRae
3.Strangers- Kenya Grace (GBR)
4.Si no estas- Inigo Quintero (SPA)
5.Cruel summer-Taylor Swift
6.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)
7.Daylight- David Kushner
8.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe (GBR)
9.Vois sur ton chemin – Bennett (GER)
10.Vampire-Olivia Rodrigo
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1.Strangers- Kenya Grace (GBR)
2.Si no estas- Inigo Quintero (SPA)
3.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)
4.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe (GBR)
5.Vois sur ton chemin – Bennett (GER)
6.Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)
7.Cynical- Twocolors, Safri Duo & Chris De Sarandy (GER/DAN)
8.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)
9.Hasslich- Ayliva (GER)
10.Desire- Calvin Harris & Sam Smith (GBR)
+ There are no commentsAdd yours