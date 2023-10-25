Airplay e downloads: vetta al femminile: se la dividono tre artiste

Dua Lipa, Doja Cat e Kenya Grace si dividono il primo posto

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.Single soon- Selena Gomez

3.(it goes like) Nanana -Peggy Gou

4.Cruel summer- Taylor Swift

5.Runaway- Onerepublic

6.Strangers – Kenya Grace (GBR)

7.The feeling- Lost Frequecies (BEL)

8.Paint the town red- Doja Cat

9.Greedy-Tate McRae

10.Vampire-Olivia Rodrigo

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)

2.Strangers – Kenya Grace (GBR)

3.The feeling- Lost Frequecies (BEL)

4.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)

5.Angel Eyes -Asdis (ISL)

6.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)

7.Paradise- Sophie and The Giants & Purople Disco Machine (GBR/GER)

8.Miracle- Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding (GBR)

9.Desire-Calvin Harris ft Sam Smith (GBR)

10.Emorio-Trinix (FRA)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.Paint the town red- Doja Cat

2.Greedy-Tate McRae

3.Strangers- Kenya Grace (GBR)

4.Si no estas- Inigo Quintero (SPA)

5.Cruel summer-Taylor Swift

6.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)

7.Daylight- David Kushner

8.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe (GBR)

9.Vois sur ton chemin – Bennett (GER)

10.Vampire-Olivia Rodrigo

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1.Strangers- Kenya Grace (GBR)

2.Si no estas- Inigo Quintero (SPA)

3.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)

4.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe (GBR)

5.Vois sur ton chemin – Bennett (GER)

6.Italodisco-The Kolors (ITA)

7.Cynical- Twocolors, Safri Duo & Chris De Sarandy (GER/DAN)

8.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)

9.Hasslich- Ayliva (GER)

10.Desire- Calvin Harris & Sam Smith (GBR)

