Airplay e downloads: Tate McRae e Kenya Grace conquistano la vetta europea

La canadese Tate McRae conquista la classifica sia dei downloads che degli airplay. Fra gli europei prima Kenya Grace
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Greedy-Tate McRae 🇨🇦
2.Strangers – Kenya Grace 🇬🇧
3.Cruel summer- Taylor Swift 🇺🇸
4.Single soon- Selena Gomez 🇺🇸
5.Dance the night- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
6.(it goes like) Nanana -Peggy Gou 🇰🇷
7.Runaway- Onerepublic 🇺🇸
8.The feeling- Lost Frequecies 🇧🇪
9.Vampire-Olivia Rodrigo 🇺🇸
10.Paint the town red- Doja Cat 🇺🇸
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Strangers – Kenya Grace 🇬🇧
2.Dance the night- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
3.The feeling- Lost Frequecies 🇧🇪
4.Tattoo-Loreen 🇸🇪
5.Angel Eyes -Asdis 🇮🇸
6.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
7.Paradise- Sophie and The Giants & Purople Disco Machine 🇬🇧 🇩🇪
8.Substitution- Purple Disco Machine & Kungs 🇩🇪 🇫🇷
9.Gold- Loi 🇩🇪
10.Holding on -Leony 🇩🇪
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Greedy-Tate McRae 🇨🇦
2.Paint the town red- Doja Cat 🇺🇸
3.Strangers- Kenya Grace 🇬🇧
4.Si no estas- Inigo Quintero 🇪🇸
5.Cruel summer-Taylor Swift 🇺🇸
6.Dance the night – Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
7.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe 🇬🇧
8.Daylight- David Kushner 🇺🇸
9.Vois sur ton chemin – Bennett 🇩🇪
10. Water-Tyla 🇿🇦
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1.Strangers- Kenya Grace 🇬🇧
2.Si no estas- Inigo Quintero 🇪🇸
3.Dance the night – Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
4.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe 🇬🇧
5.Vois sur ton chemin – Bennett 🇩🇪
6.Cynical- Twocolors, Safri Duo & Chris De Sarandy 🇩🇪 🇩🇰
7.Tattoo-Loreen 🇸🇪
8.Komet – Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 🇩🇪
9. Hässlich- Ayliva 🇩🇪
10. 9 Bis 9 – Sira, Bausa, Badchieff 🇩🇪
