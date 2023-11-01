Airplay e downloads: Tate McRae e Kenya Grace conquistano la vetta europea

La canadese Tate McRae conquista la classifica sia dei downloads che degli airplay. Fra gli europei prima Kenya Grace

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Greedy-Tate McRae 🇨🇦

2.Strangers – Kenya Grace 🇬🇧

3.Cruel summer- Taylor Swift 🇺🇸

4.Single soon- Selena Gomez 🇺🇸

5.Dance the night- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

6.(it goes like) Nanana -Peggy Gou 🇰🇷

7.Runaway- Onerepublic 🇺🇸

8.The feeling- Lost Frequecies 🇧🇪

9.Vampire-Olivia Rodrigo 🇺🇸

10.Paint the town red- Doja Cat 🇺🇸

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Strangers – Kenya Grace 🇬🇧

2.Dance the night- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

3.The feeling- Lost Frequecies 🇧🇪

4.Tattoo-Loreen 🇸🇪

5.Angel Eyes -Asdis 🇮🇸

6.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧

7.Paradise- Sophie and The Giants & Purople Disco Machine 🇬🇧 🇩🇪

8.Substitution- Purple Disco Machine & Kungs 🇩🇪 🇫🇷

9.Gold- Loi 🇩🇪

10.Holding on -Leony 🇩🇪

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.Greedy-Tate McRae 🇨🇦

2.Paint the town red- Doja Cat 🇺🇸

3.Strangers- Kenya Grace 🇬🇧

4.Si no estas- Inigo Quintero 🇪🇸

5.Cruel summer-Taylor Swift 🇺🇸

6.Dance the night – Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

7.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe 🇬🇧

8.Daylight- David Kushner 🇺🇸

9.Vois sur ton chemin – Bennett 🇩🇪

10. Water-Tyla 🇿🇦

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1.Strangers- Kenya Grace 🇬🇧

2.Si no estas- Inigo Quintero 🇪🇸

3.Dance the night – Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

4.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe 🇬🇧

5.Vois sur ton chemin – Bennett 🇩🇪

6.Cynical- Twocolors, Safri Duo & Chris De Sarandy 🇩🇪 🇩🇰

7.Tattoo-Loreen 🇸🇪

8.Komet – Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 🇩🇪

9. Hässlich- Ayliva 🇩🇪

10. 9 Bis 9 – Sira, Bausa, Badchieff 🇩🇪

