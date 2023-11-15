Airplay e downloads: Tate McRae e Kenya Grace grandi protagoniste

Tate McRae e Kenya Grace continuano a dividersi la vetta delle classifiche europee, sia dei downloads che degli airplay

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Greedy-Tate McRae 🇨🇦

2.Strangers – Kenya Grace 🇬🇧

3.Single soon- Selena Gomez 🇺🇸

4.Runaway- Onerepublic 🇺🇸

5.Cruel summer- Taylor Swift 🇺🇸

6.Dance the night- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

7.(it goes like) Nanana -Peggy Gou 🇰🇷

8.Used to be young- Miley Cyrus 🇺🇸

9.Gimme love – Sia 🇦🇺

10.The feeling- Lost Frequecies 🇧🇪

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Strangers – Kenya Grace 🇬🇧

2.Dance the night- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

3.The feeling- Lost Frequecies 🇧🇪

4.Something On My Mind- Purple Disco Machine & Duke Dumont & Nothing But Thieves 🇩🇪 🇬🇧

5.American town- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧

6.Angel Eyes -Asdis 🇮🇸

7.Tattoo-Loreen 🇸🇪

8.On my love- Zara Larsson & David Guetta 🇸🇪 🇫🇷

9.Paradise- Sophie and the Giants & Purple Disco Machine 🇬🇧 🇩🇪

10.Blindside- James Arthur 🇬🇧

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.Greedy-Tate McRae 🇨🇦

2.Strangers- Kenya Grace 🇬🇧

3.Si no estas- Inigo Quintero 🇪🇸

4.Paint the town red- Doja Cat 🇺🇸

5.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe 🇬🇧

6-Now and then- The Beatles 🇬🇧

7.Vois sur ton chemin – Bennett 🇩🇪

8.Dance the night – Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

9.Water-Tyla 🇿🇦

10.Daylight- David Kushner 🇺🇸

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1.Strangers- Kenya Grace 🇬🇧

2.Si no estas- Inigo Quintero 🇪🇸

3.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe 🇬🇧

4.Now and then- The Beatles 🇬🇧

5.Vois sur ton chemin – Bennett 🇩🇪

6.Dance the night – Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

7.Tattoo-Loreen 🇸🇪

8.Italodisco-The Kolors 🇮🇹

9.Komet – Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 🇩🇪

10.Cynical- Twocolors, Safri Duo & Chris De Sarandy 🇩🇪 🇩🇰 🇬🇧

