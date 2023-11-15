Airplay e downloads: Tate McRae e Kenya Grace grandi protagoniste

Tate McRae e Kenya Grace continuano a dividersi la vetta delle classifiche europee, sia dei downloads che degli airplay
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Greedy-Tate McRae 🇨🇦
2.Strangers – Kenya Grace 🇬🇧
3.Single soon- Selena Gomez 🇺🇸
4.Runaway- Onerepublic 🇺🇸
5.Cruel summer- Taylor Swift 🇺🇸
6.Dance the night- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
7.(it goes like) Nanana -Peggy Gou 🇰🇷
8.Used to be young- Miley Cyrus 🇺🇸
9.Gimme love – Sia 🇦🇺
10.The feeling- Lost Frequecies 🇧🇪
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Strangers – Kenya Grace 🇬🇧
2.Dance the night- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
3.The feeling- Lost Frequecies 🇧🇪
4.Something On My Mind- Purple Disco Machine & Duke Dumont & Nothing But Thieves 🇩🇪 🇬🇧
5.American town- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
6.Angel Eyes -Asdis 🇮🇸
7.Tattoo-Loreen 🇸🇪
8.On my love- Zara Larsson & David Guetta 🇸🇪 🇫🇷
9.Paradise- Sophie and the Giants & Purple Disco Machine 🇬🇧 🇩🇪
10.Blindside- James Arthur 🇬🇧
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Greedy-Tate McRae 🇨🇦
2.Strangers- Kenya Grace 🇬🇧
3.Si no estas- Inigo Quintero 🇪🇸
4.Paint the town red- Doja Cat 🇺🇸
5.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe 🇬🇧
6-Now and then- The Beatles 🇬🇧
7.Vois sur ton chemin – Bennett 🇩🇪
8.Dance the night – Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
9.Water-Tyla 🇿🇦
10.Daylight- David Kushner 🇺🇸
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1.Strangers- Kenya Grace 🇬🇧
2.Si no estas- Inigo Quintero 🇪🇸
3.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe 🇬🇧
4.Now and then- The Beatles 🇬🇧
5.Vois sur ton chemin – Bennett 🇩🇪
6.Dance the night – Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
7.Tattoo-Loreen 🇸🇪
8.Italodisco-The Kolors 🇮🇹
9.Komet – Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 🇩🇪
10.Cynical- Twocolors, Safri Duo & Chris De Sarandy 🇩🇪 🇩🇰 🇬🇧
+ There are no commentsAdd yours