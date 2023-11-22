Airplay e downloads: Tate McRae e Kanya Grace continuano a dominare le charts

Prosegue ancora il dominio in classifica della canadese Tate McRae e della britannica Kenya Grace
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Greedy-Tate McRae 🇨🇦
2.Strangers – Kenya Grace 🇬🇧
3.Cruel summer- Taylor Swift 🇺🇸
4.Single soon- Selena Gomez 🇺🇸
5.Runaway- Onerepublic 🇺🇸
6.Gimme love – Sia 🇦🇺
7.Water-Tyla 🇿🇦
8.Dance the night- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
9.The feeling- Lost Frequecies 🇧🇪
10.Used to be young- Miley Cyrus 🇺🇸
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Strangers – Kenya Grace 🇬🇧
2.Dance the night- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
3.The feeling- Lost Frequecies 🇧🇪
4.Houdini- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
5.Overdrive- Ofenbah ft Norma Jean Martine 🇫🇷 🇺🇸
6.On my love- Zara Larsson & David Guetta 🇸🇪 🇫🇷
7.Something On My Mind- Purple Disco Machine & Duke Dumont & Nothing But Thieves 🇩🇪 🇬🇧
8.Angel Eyes -Asdis 🇮🇸
9.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe 🇬🇧
10.Paradise- Sophie and the Giants & Purple Disco Machine 🇬🇧 🇩🇪
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Greedy-Tate McRae 🇨🇦
2.Strangers- Kenya Grace 🇬🇧
3.Si no estas- Inigo Quintero 🇪🇸
4.Paint the town red- Doja Cat 🇺🇸
5.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe 🇬🇧
6-Now and then- The Beatles 🇬🇧
7.Houdini- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
8.Vois sur ton chemin – Bennett 🇩🇪
9.Water-Tyla 🇿🇦
10.Dance the night – Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1.Strangers- Kenya Grace 🇬🇧
2.Si no estas- Inigo Quintero 🇪🇸
3.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe 🇬🇧
4.Vois sur ton chemin – Bennett 🇩🇪
5.Dance the night – Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
6.Tattoo-Loreen 🇸🇪
7.Italodisco-The Kolors 🇮🇹
8.Overdrive- Ofenbah ft Norma Jean Martine 🇫🇷 🇺🇸
9.The feeling- Lost Frequecies 🇧🇪
10.Ayliva- Hässlich 🇩🇪
