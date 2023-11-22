Airplay e downloads: Tate McRae e Kanya Grace continuano a dominare le charts

Prosegue ancora il dominio in classifica della canadese Tate McRae e della britannica Kenya Grace

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Greedy-Tate McRae 🇨🇦

2.Strangers – Kenya Grace 🇬🇧

3.Cruel summer- Taylor Swift 🇺🇸

4.Single soon- Selena Gomez 🇺🇸

5.Runaway- Onerepublic 🇺🇸

6.Gimme love – Sia 🇦🇺

7.Water-Tyla 🇿🇦

8.Dance the night- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

9.The feeling- Lost Frequecies 🇧🇪

10.Used to be young- Miley Cyrus 🇺🇸

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Strangers – Kenya Grace 🇬🇧

2.Dance the night- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

3.The feeling- Lost Frequecies 🇧🇪

4.Houdini- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

5.Overdrive- Ofenbah ft Norma Jean Martine 🇫🇷 🇺🇸

6.On my love- Zara Larsson & David Guetta 🇸🇪 🇫🇷

7.Something On My Mind- Purple Disco Machine & Duke Dumont & Nothing But Thieves 🇩🇪 🇬🇧

8.Angel Eyes -Asdis 🇮🇸

9.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe 🇬🇧

10.Paradise- Sophie and the Giants & Purple Disco Machine 🇬🇧 🇩🇪

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.Greedy-Tate McRae 🇨🇦

2.Strangers- Kenya Grace 🇬🇧

3.Si no estas- Inigo Quintero 🇪🇸

4.Paint the town red- Doja Cat 🇺🇸

5.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe 🇬🇧

6-Now and then- The Beatles 🇬🇧

7.Houdini- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

8.Vois sur ton chemin – Bennett 🇩🇪

9.Water-Tyla 🇿🇦

10.Dance the night – Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1.Strangers- Kenya Grace 🇬🇧

2.Si no estas- Inigo Quintero 🇪🇸

3.Prada- Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe 🇬🇧

4.Vois sur ton chemin – Bennett 🇩🇪

5.Dance the night – Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

6.Tattoo-Loreen 🇸🇪

7.Italodisco-The Kolors 🇮🇹

8.Overdrive- Ofenbah ft Norma Jean Martine 🇫🇷 🇺🇸

9.The feeling- Lost Frequecies 🇧🇪

10.Ayliva- Hässlich 🇩🇪

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...