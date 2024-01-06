Singoli e album pìù venduti in Germania e Regno Unito nel 2023: Taylor Swift sempre presente

Nel Regno Unito il 2023 è dominato da Miley Cyrus, The weeknd e Taylor Swift in una top 10 tutta anglofona. Quasi esclusivamente in lingua tedesca invece in Germania la classifica annuale, vinta da Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 e dei Rolling Stones negli album, fra le poche eccezioni in lingua inglese.
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI NEL REGNO UNITO NEL 2023
1 Flowers- Miley Cyrus
2 Sprinter- Dave & Central Cee (GBR)
3 Escapismi – Raye ft 070Shake (GBR)
4 Anti-Hero- Taylor Swift
5 Miracle- Calvin Harris ft Ellie Goulding (GBR)
6 Calm down- Rema
7 Kill bill- Sza
8 Boy’s a liar – Pinkpantheress (GBR)
9 As it was – Harry Styles (GBR)
10 People-Libianca
I 10 ALBUM PIU’ VENDUTI NEL REGNO UNITO NEL 2023
1 The Highlights – The Weeknd
2 Midnights- Taylor Swift
3 1989 (Taylor’s Version)- Taylor Swift
4 Diamonds – Elton John (GBR)
5 Harry’s house – Harry Styles (GBR)
6 50 Years Don’t stop – Flletwod Mac (GBR)
7 Curtain call- Eminem
8 Sos – Sza
9 Am- Arctic Monekys (GBR)
10 Gold Greates Hits – Abba (SWE)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN GERMANIA NEL 2023
1 Komet-Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)
2 Flowers- Miley Cyrus
3 Sie Weiss – Ayliva ft Miro (GER)
4 Wildberry Lillet – Nina Chuba (GER)
5 I’m good (Blue) – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)
6 Zukunft Pink – Peter Fox ft Inez (GER)
7 Nachts wach- Miksu, MacLoud, Makko (GER)
8. 9 bis 9 – Sira, Badchieff, Bausa (GER)
9 Tabu -Yung Yuri & Damn Yuri (GER)
10. Another love- Tom Odell (GBR)
I 10 ALBUM PIU’ VENDUTI IN GERMANIA NEL 2023
1 The Hackhney Diamons – Rolling Stones (GBR)
2. Memento mori- Depeche Mode (GER)
3. 72 Season -Metallica
4. Gartenstadt – Apache 207 (GER)
5. 1989 (Taylor’s Version)- Taylor Swift
6 Das ist los -Herbert Gronemeyer (GER)
7 Schwarzes Herz – Ayliva (GER)
8. Glas -Nina Chuba (GER)
10. Die hoffnung klaut mir niemand- Kontra K (GER)
