Singoli e album pìù venduti in Germania e Regno Unito nel 2023: Taylor Swift sempre presente

Nel Regno Unito il 2023 è dominato da Miley Cyrus, The weeknd e Taylor Swift in una top 10 tutta anglofona. Quasi esclusivamente in lingua tedesca invece in Germania la classifica annuale, vinta da Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 e dei Rolling Stones negli album, fra le poche eccezioni in lingua inglese.

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI NEL REGNO UNITO NEL 2023

1 Flowers- Miley Cyrus

2 Sprinter- Dave & Central Cee (GBR)

3 Escapismi – Raye ft 070Shake (GBR)

4 Anti-Hero- Taylor Swift

5 Miracle- Calvin Harris ft Ellie Goulding (GBR)

6 Calm down- Rema

7 Kill bill- Sza

8 Boy’s a liar – Pinkpantheress (GBR)

9 As it was – Harry Styles (GBR)

10 People-Libianca

I 10 ALBUM PIU’ VENDUTI NEL REGNO UNITO NEL 2023

1 The Highlights – The Weeknd

2 Midnights- Taylor Swift

3 1989 (Taylor’s Version)- Taylor Swift

4 Diamonds – Elton John (GBR)

5 Harry’s house – Harry Styles (GBR)

6 50 Years Don’t stop – Flletwod Mac (GBR)

7 Curtain call- Eminem

8 Sos – Sza

9 Am- Arctic Monekys (GBR)

10 Gold Greates Hits – Abba (SWE)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN GERMANIA NEL 2023

1 Komet-Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)

2 Flowers- Miley Cyrus

3 Sie Weiss – Ayliva ft Miro (GER)

4 Wildberry Lillet – Nina Chuba (GER)

5 I’m good (Blue) – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (FRA)

6 Zukunft Pink – Peter Fox ft Inez (GER)

7 Nachts wach- Miksu, MacLoud, Makko (GER)

8. 9 bis 9 – Sira, Badchieff, Bausa (GER)

9 Tabu -Yung Yuri & Damn Yuri (GER)

10. Another love- Tom Odell (GBR)

I 10 ALBUM PIU’ VENDUTI IN GERMANIA NEL 2023

1 The Hackhney Diamons – Rolling Stones (GBR)

2. Memento mori- Depeche Mode (GER)

3. 72 Season -Metallica

4. Gartenstadt – Apache 207 (GER)

5. 1989 (Taylor’s Version)- Taylor Swift

6 Das ist los -Herbert Gronemeyer (GER)

7 Schwarzes Herz – Ayliva (GER)

8. Glas -Nina Chuba (GER)

9. 1989 (Taylor’s Version)- Taylor Swift

10. Die hoffnung klaut mir niemand- Kontra K (GER)

