Airplay e downloads: Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter e Artemas, tris di protagonisti

Sabrina Carpenter, Dua Lipa e Artemas sono i protagonisti della settimana

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸

2.Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

3.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

4.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇸

5.Beautiful things – Benson Boone 🇺🇸

6.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

7.Training season- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

8.Lose control-Teddy Swims 🇺🇸

9.Belong together – Mark Ambor 🇺🇸

10.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

2.like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

3.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

4.Training season- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

5.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

6.Whatever- Kygo & Ava Max 🇳🇴 🇺🇸

7.Alibi-Ella Henderson & Rudimental 🇬🇧

8.Head down- Lost Frequencies ft Bastille 🇧🇪 🇬🇧

9.Shut up and dance – Sophie and the giants 🇬🇧

10.Never be lonely- Jax Jones & Zoe Wees 🇬🇧 🇧🇪

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

2.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸

3.Beautiful things – Benson Boone 🇺🇸

4.Gata only – Floyymenor & Chris MJ 🇨🇱

5.Houdini- Eminem 🇺🇸

6.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

7.I don’t wanna wait – David Guetta & One Republic 🇫🇷 🇺🇸

8.Stumblin’in- Cyril 🇺🇸

9.Lose control- Teddy Swims 🇺🇸

10.Belong together-Mark Ambor 🇺🇸

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

2.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

3.I don’t wanna wait – David Guetta & One Republic 🇫🇷 🇺🇸

4.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧

5.Pedro- Raffaella Carrà, Jaxomy & Agatino Pedro 🇮🇹 🇩🇪

6.Wunder – Aylive & Apache 207 🇩🇪

7.Training season – Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

8.Zeit, dass sich was dreht – Soho Bani 🇩🇪

9. Imagine- Carbonne 🇫🇷

10.Sesso e samba- Tony Effe & Gaia 🇮🇹

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...