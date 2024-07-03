Airplay e downloads: Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter e Artemas, tris di protagonisti
Sabrina Carpenter, Dua Lipa e Artemas sono i protagonisti della settimana
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸
2.Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
3.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
4.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇸
5.Beautiful things – Benson Boone 🇺🇸
6.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
7.Training season- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
8.Lose control-Teddy Swims 🇺🇸
9.Belong together – Mark Ambor 🇺🇸
10.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
2.like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
3.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
4.Training season- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
5.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
6.Whatever- Kygo & Ava Max 🇳🇴 🇺🇸
7.Alibi-Ella Henderson & Rudimental 🇬🇧
8.Head down- Lost Frequencies ft Bastille 🇧🇪 🇬🇧
9.Shut up and dance – Sophie and the giants 🇬🇧
10.Never be lonely- Jax Jones & Zoe Wees 🇬🇧 🇧🇪
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
2.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸
3.Beautiful things – Benson Boone 🇺🇸
4.Gata only – Floyymenor & Chris MJ 🇨🇱
5.Houdini- Eminem 🇺🇸
6.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
7.I don’t wanna wait – David Guetta & One Republic 🇫🇷 🇺🇸
8.Stumblin’in- Cyril 🇺🇸
9.Lose control- Teddy Swims 🇺🇸
10.Belong together-Mark Ambor 🇺🇸
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
2.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
3.I don’t wanna wait – David Guetta & One Republic 🇫🇷 🇺🇸
4.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧
5.Pedro- Raffaella Carrà, Jaxomy & Agatino Pedro 🇮🇹 🇩🇪
6.Wunder – Aylive & Apache 207 🇩🇪
7.Training season – Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
8.Zeit, dass sich was dreht – Soho Bani 🇩🇪
9. Imagine- Carbonne 🇫🇷
10.Sesso e samba- Tony Effe & Gaia 🇮🇹