Airplay e downloads: tutti vogliono l’Espresso di Sabrina Carpenter

Dua Lipa arriva col nuovo singolo “Illusion”, ma la protagonista è ancora Sabrina Carpenter

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸

2.Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

3.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇸

4.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

5.Beautiful things – Benson Boone 🇺🇸

6.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

7.Belong together – Mark Ambor 🇺🇸

8.A bar song (Tipsy)- Shaboozey 🇺🇸

9.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

10.Houdini- Eminem 🇺🇸

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

2.like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

3.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

4.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

5.Training season- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

6.Whatever- Kygo & Ava Max 🇳🇴 🇺🇸

7.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧

8.Alibi-Ella Henderson & Rudimental 🇬🇧

9.Never be lonely- Jax Jones & Zoe Wees 🇬🇧 🇧🇪

10.Head down- Lost Frequencies ft Bastille 🇧🇪 🇬🇧

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸

2.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

3.Beautiful things – Benson Boone 🇺🇸

4.Gata only – Floyymenor & Chris MJ 🇨🇱

5.Houdini- Eminem 🇺🇸

6.I don’t wanna wait – David Guetta & One Republic 🇫🇷 🇺🇸

7.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

8.Stumblin’in- Cyril 🇺🇸

9.Belong together-Mark Ambor 🇺🇸

10.Lose control- Teddy Swims 🇺🇸

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

2.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

3.I don’t wanna wait – David Guetta & One Republic 🇫🇷 🇺🇸

4.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧

5.Pedro- Raffaella Carrà, Jaxomy & Agatino Pedro 🇮🇹 🇩🇪

7.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧

8.Wunder – Aylive & Apache 207 🇩🇪

9.Imagine- Carbonne 🇫🇷

10.Zeit, dass sich was dreht – Soho Bani 🇩🇪

