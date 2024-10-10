Euromusica

Mark Ambor conquista la vetta dell’airplay, i downloads premiano Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

di · 10 Ottobre 2024

airplay e downloads

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Belong together – Mark Ambor 🇺🇲
2.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
3.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲
4.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
5.Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
6.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲
7.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
8.Dancing in the flames- The Weeknd 🇨🇦
9.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
10.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇲

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
2.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
3.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
4.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
5.Move- Adam Port, Stryv, Keinemusik, Orso, Malachii 🇩🇪🇺🇸
6.Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
7.Shut up and dance- Sophie & The Giants 🇬🇧
8.I adore you – Hugel, Topic & Arash ft Daecolm 🇲🇫🇩🇪🇸🇪🇿🇦
9. Te imaginaba- Alvaro Soler 🇪🇸
10. Training season- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Die with a smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
2.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲
3.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
4.The emptiness machine- Linkin Park 🇺🇲
5.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲
6.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
7.Good luck babe – Chappel Roan 🇺🇲
8.Beautiful things- Benson Boone 🇺🇲
9.Si antes te hubiera conocido-Karol G 🇨🇴
10.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
2.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧
3.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
4.Alibi-Sevdaliza, Pabllo Vittar, Yseult 🇳🇱🇧🇷🇫🇷
5.I adore you – Hugel, Topic & Arash ft Daecolm 🇲🇫🇩🇪🇸🇪🇿🇦
6.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
7.Move- Adam Port, Stryv, Keinemusik, Orso, Malachii 🇩🇪🇺🇸
8.Bauch beine po – Shirin David 🇩🇪
9.Sois pad timide- Gims 🇫🇷
10.Lilien- Ayliva 🇩🇪

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente.

