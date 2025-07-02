Airplay e downloads: Ed Sheeran e Lola Young fanno doppietta
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.Azizam- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
2.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
3.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
4.End of the world – Miley Cyrus 🇺🇲
5.Anxiety -Sleepy Hallow & Doechii 🇯🇲🇺🇸
6.Abracadabra-Lady Gaga🇺🇲
7.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith🇬🇧
8.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵🇦🇺
9.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲
10.Mystical Magical- Benson Boone🇺🇲
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Azizam- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
2.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
3.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith🇬🇧
4.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵🇦🇺
5.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey 🇩🇪🇿🇦
6.Next summer-Damiano David 🇮🇹
7.One thing- Lola Young 🇬🇧
8.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas 🇬🇧
9.Ray of light – Nico Santos 🇩🇪
10.By your side -Leony🇩🇪
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
2.Azizam – Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
3.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars 🇰🇷🇳🇿🇺🇲
4.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧
5.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey 🇩🇪🇿🇦
6.Shake it to the max- Molyi, Silent Addy, Kalash & Maureen 🇺🇸🇬🇭🇫🇷🇮🇪
7.Anxiety – Sleepy Hallow & Doechii 🇯🇲🇺🇸
8.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
9.Abracadabra- Lady Gaga🇺🇲🇲
10.End of the world- Miley Cyrus 🇺🇲
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Azizam – Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
2.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧
3.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey 🇩🇪🇿🇦
4.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵🇦🇺
5.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas 🇬🇧
6.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
7.Ninao-Gims 🇨🇵
8.Akon – Jazeek 🇩🇪
9.Kinky2Bondy -Hamza🇧🇪
10.Wenn das liebe ist – Nina Chuba 🇩🇪
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente