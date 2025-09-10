Airplay e downloads: doppietta per Ed Sheeran e le Huntr/X

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Ordinary-Alex Warren

2.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

3.Messy – Lola Young

4.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter

5.Azizam- Ed Sheeran

6.Mystical Magical- Benson Boone

7.Daisies- Justin Bieber

8.End of the world – Miley Cyrus

9.Undressed- Sombr

10.Nice to meet you-Myles Smith

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

2.Messy – Lola Young

3.Azizam- Ed Sheeran

4.Nice to meet you-Myles Smith

5.Survive-Lewis Capaldi

6.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia

7.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas

8.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey

9..Next summer- Damiano David

10.The first time-Damiano David

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Ordinary-Alex Warren

2.Golden- Huntr/X

3..Soda pop- Saja Boys

4.Jump-Blackpink

5.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

6.No broke boys- Disco Lines & Tinashe

7.Your Idol -Saja Boys

8.How is done- Huntr/X

9.Messy -Lola Young

10.Azizam- Ed Sheeran

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1..Sapphire-Ed Sheeran

2.Messy -Lola Young

3. Azizam – Ed Sheeran

4.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey

5.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas

6.Man I need- Olivia Dean

7.Soleil Bleu-Bleu Soleil & Luiza

8.Tau mich auf- Zartmann

9.Parisienne- Gims & La Mano 1.9

10.Be Mine- Kamrad

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente