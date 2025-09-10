Euromusica

Tutti i suoni d'Europa

Airplay e downloads: doppietta per Ed Sheeran e le Huntr/X

di · 10 Settembre 2025

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
2.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
3.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
4.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter🇺🇲
5.Azizam- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
6.Mystical Magical- Benson Boone 🇺🇲
7.Daisies- Justin Bieber 🇨🇦
8.End of the world – Miley Cyrus 🇺🇲
9.Undressed- Sombr🇺🇲
10.Nice to meet you-Myles Smith 🇬🇧

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
2.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
3.Azizam- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
4.Nice to meet you-Myles Smith 🇬🇧
5.Survive-Lewis Capaldi 🇬🇧
6.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵🇦🇺
7.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas 🇬🇧
8.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey 🇩🇪🇿🇦
9..Next summer- Damiano David 🇮🇹
10.The first time-Damiano David 🇮🇹

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
2.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
3..Soda pop- Saja Boys 🇰🇷
4.Jump-Blackpink 🇰🇷
5.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
6.No broke boys- Disco Lines & Tinashe 🇺🇲
7.Your Idol -Saja Boys 🇰🇷
8.How is done- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
9.Messy -Lola Young🇬🇧
10.Azizam- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1..Sapphire-Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
2.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧
3. Azizam – Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
4.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey 🇩🇪🇿🇦
5.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas 🇬🇧
6.Man I need- Olivia Dean 🇬🇧
7.Soleil Bleu-Bleu Soleil & Luiza🇨🇵🇧🇷
8.Tau mich auf- Zartmann 🇩🇪
9.Parisienne- Gims & La Mano 1.9🇨🇵🇨🇬
10.Be Mine- Kamrad 🇩🇪

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

Potrebbero interessarti anche...

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *