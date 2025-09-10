Airplay e downloads: doppietta per Ed Sheeran e le Huntr/X
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.Ordinary-Alex Warren
2.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
3.Messy – Lola Young
4.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter
5.Azizam- Ed Sheeran
6.Mystical Magical- Benson Boone
7.Daisies- Justin Bieber
8.End of the world – Miley Cyrus
9.Undressed- Sombr
10.Nice to meet you-Myles Smith
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
2.Messy – Lola Young
3.Azizam- Ed Sheeran
4.Nice to meet you-Myles Smith
5.Survive-Lewis Capaldi
6.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia
7.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas
8.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey
9..Next summer- Damiano David
10.The first time-Damiano David
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.Ordinary-Alex Warren
2.Golden- Huntr/X
3..Soda pop- Saja Boys
4.Jump-Blackpink
5.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
6.No broke boys- Disco Lines & Tinashe
7.Your Idol -Saja Boys
8.How is done- Huntr/X
9.Messy -Lola Young
10.Azizam- Ed Sheeran
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1..Sapphire-Ed Sheeran
2.Messy -Lola Young
3. Azizam – Ed Sheeran
4.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey
5.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas
6.Man I need- Olivia Dean
7.Soleil Bleu-Bleu Soleil & Luiza
8.Tau mich auf- Zartmann
9.Parisienne- Gims & La Mano 1.9
10.Be Mine- Kamrad
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente