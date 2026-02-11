Euromusica

Airplay e downloads: in testa alle charts rispunta Bruno Mars

di · 11 Febbraio 2026

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.I just might- Bruno Mars🇺🇲
2.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
3. Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
4.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
5.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
6.Opalite- Taylor Swift🇺🇲
7.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
8..Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
9.12 to 12- Sombr🇺🇲
10.Gabriela- Katseye 🇺🇲

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
2.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
3.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
4.Stay (if You Wanna Dance)-Myles Smith 🇬🇧
5.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro🇬🇧
6.Aperture- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
7.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
8..I Run- Have ft Kaitlin Aragon🇬🇧
9..Camera-Ed Sheeran🇬🇧
10. All time High- Nico Santos🇩🇪

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
2.End of beginnig – Djo 🇺🇲
3.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
4.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
5.I just might- Bruno Mars🇺🇲
6.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
7.Raindance- Dave ft Tems🇬🇧🇳🇬
8.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
9.Lush life- Zara Larsson 🇸🇪
10.Aperture-Harry Styles 🇬🇧

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye  🇬🇧
2.Raindance- Dave ft Tems🇬🇧🇳🇬
3..Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
5.Lush life- Zara Larsson 🇸🇪
4..Aperture-Harry Styles 🇬🇧
5.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
6.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro🇬🇧
7.Papaoutai-Mykeeismind, Chil77, Unjaps🇸🇪
8.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro🇬🇧
9.So easy (to fall in love)- Olivia Dean🇬🇧
10. Mon Bebè -RNBoi🇫🇷

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

