Airplay e downloads: in testa alle charts rispunta Bruno Mars
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.I just might- Bruno Mars
2.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
3. Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
4.Where is my husband- Raye
5.Golden- Huntr/X
6.Opalite- Taylor Swift
7.Ordinary-Alex Warren
8..Man I need – Olivia Dean
9.12 to 12- Sombr
10.Gabriela- Katseye
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
2.Where is my husband- Raye
3.Man I need – Olivia Dean
4.Stay (if You Wanna Dance)-Myles Smith
5.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro
6.Aperture- Harry Styles
7.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
8..I Run- Have ft Kaitlin Aragon
9..Camera-Ed Sheeran
10. All time High- Nico Santos
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
2.End of beginnig – Djo
3.Where is my husband- Raye
4.Golden- Huntr/X
5.I just might- Bruno Mars
6.Ordinary-Alex Warren
7.Raindance- Dave ft Tems
8.Man I need – Olivia Dean
9.Lush life- Zara Larsson
10.Aperture-Harry Styles
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Where is my husband- Raye
2.Raindance- Dave ft Tems
3..Man I need – Olivia Dean
5.Lush life- Zara Larsson
4..Aperture-Harry Styles
5.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
6.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro
7.Papaoutai-Mykeeismind, Chil77, Unjaps
8.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro
9.So easy (to fall in love)- Olivia Dean
10. Mon Bebè -RNBoi
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente