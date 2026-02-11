Airplay e downloads: in testa alle charts rispunta Bruno Mars

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.I just might- Bruno Mars

2.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

3. Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

4.Where is my husband- Raye

5.Golden- Huntr/X

6.Opalite- Taylor Swift

7.Ordinary-Alex Warren

8..Man I need – Olivia Dean

9.12 to 12- Sombr

10.Gabriela- Katseye

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

2.Where is my husband- Raye

3.Man I need – Olivia Dean

4.Stay (if You Wanna Dance)-Myles Smith

5.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro

6.Aperture- Harry Styles

7.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

8..I Run- Have ft Kaitlin Aragon

9..Camera-Ed Sheeran

10. All time High- Nico Santos

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

2.End of beginnig – Djo

3.Where is my husband- Raye

4.Golden- Huntr/X

5.I just might- Bruno Mars

6.Ordinary-Alex Warren

7.Raindance- Dave ft Tems

8.Man I need – Olivia Dean

9.Lush life- Zara Larsson

10.Aperture-Harry Styles

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye

2.Raindance- Dave ft Tems

3..Man I need – Olivia Dean

5.Lush life- Zara Larsson

4..Aperture-Harry Styles

5.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

6.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro

7.Papaoutai-Mykeeismind, Chil77, Unjaps

8.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro

9.So easy (to fall in love)- Olivia Dean

10. Mon Bebè -RNBoi

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

