Airplay e downloads: comandano Alex Warren, Raye e Justin Bieber ft Nicki Minaj
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.Fever dream- Alex Warren
2. I just might- Bruno Mars
3.Opalite- Taylor Swift
4.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
5.New religion- Bebe Rexha & Faithless
6.Homewrcker- Sombr
7.Where is my husband- Raye
8.American Girls- Harry Styles
9.End of beginning- Djo
10.Drive safe-Myles Smith, Niall Horan
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Where is my husband- Raye
2.American Girls- Harry Styles
3.Drive safe-Myles Smith, Niall Horan
4.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean
5.Turn the lights off- Kato, Jon Norgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle
6.Man I need – Olivia Dean
7.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
8.All time High- Nico Santos
9.To love somebody- Holly Humberstone
10.Save My Love- Kygo, Khalid, Gryffin🇳🇴 🇺🇸
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.Beuaty and a beat- Justin Bieber & Nicki Minaj
2.Dracula-Tame Impala
3.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇸
4.Where is my husband- Raye
5.Fever dream- Alex Warren 🇺🇸
6..End of beginnig – Djo 🇺🇸
7.I just might- Bruno Mars 🇺🇸
8.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
9.Ordinary-Alex Warren
10.Raindance- Dave ft Tems 🇬🇧🇳🇬
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Where is my husband- Raye
2.Raindance- Dave ft Tems 🇬🇧🇳🇬
3..Lush life- Zara Larsson
4.Man I need – Olivia Dean
5.Stateside- Pink Pantheress & Zara Larsson
6.American Girls- Harry Styles
7.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean
8.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora
9.Turn the lights off- Kato, Jon Norgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 🇱🇹🇩🇰
10.Rein me in- Sam Fender & Olivia Dean 🇬🇧
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente