Airplay e downloads: comandano Alex Warren, Raye e Justin Bieber ft Nicki Minaj

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Fever dream- Alex Warren

2. I just might- Bruno Mars

3.Opalite- Taylor Swift

4.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

5.New religion- Bebe Rexha & Faithless

6.Homewrcker- Sombr

7.Where is my husband- Raye

8.American Girls- Harry Styles

9.End of beginning- Djo

10.Drive safe-Myles Smith, Niall Horan

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye

2.American Girls- Harry Styles

3.Drive safe-Myles Smith, Niall Horan

4.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean

5.Turn the lights off- Kato, Jon Norgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle

6.Man I need – Olivia Dean

7.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

8.All time High- Nico Santos

9.To love somebody- Holly Humberstone

10.Save My Love- Kygo, Khalid, Gryffin🇳🇴 🇺🇸

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Beuaty and a beat- Justin Bieber & Nicki Minaj

2.Dracula-Tame Impala

3.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇸

4.Where is my husband- Raye

5.Fever dream- Alex Warren 🇺🇸

6..End of beginnig – Djo 🇺🇸

7.I just might- Bruno Mars 🇺🇸

8.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷

9.Ordinary-Alex Warren

10.Raindance- Dave ft Tems 🇬🇧🇳🇬

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye

2.Raindance- Dave ft Tems 🇬🇧🇳🇬

3..Lush life- Zara Larsson

4.Man I need – Olivia Dean

5.Stateside- Pink Pantheress & Zara Larsson

6.American Girls- Harry Styles

7.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean

8.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora

9.Turn the lights off- Kato, Jon Norgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 🇱🇹🇩🇰

10.Rein me in- Sam Fender & Olivia Dean 🇬🇧

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

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