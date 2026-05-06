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Airplay e downloads: comandano Alex Warren, Raye e Justin Bieber ft Nicki Minaj

di · 6 Maggio 2026

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Fever dream- Alex Warren🇺🇲
2. I just might- Bruno Mars🇺🇲
3.Opalite- Taylor Swift🇺🇲
4.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
5.New religion- Bebe Rexha & Faithless🇺🇲🇬🇧
6.Homewrcker- Sombr🇺🇲
7.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
8.American Girls- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
9.End of beginning- Djo🇺🇲
10.Drive safe-Myles Smith, Niall Horan 🇬🇧 🇮🇪

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
2.American Girls- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
3.Drive safe-Myles Smith, Niall Horan 🇬🇧 🇮🇪
4.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
5.Turn the lights off- Kato, Jon Norgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 🇩🇰🇱🇹
6.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
7.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
8.All time High- Nico Santos🇩🇪
9.To love somebody- Holly Humberstone🇬🇧
10.Save My Love- Kygo, Khalid, Gryffin🇳🇴  🇺🇸

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Beuaty and a beat- Justin Bieber & Nicki Minaj 🇨🇦🇹🇹
2.Dracula-Tame Impala 🇦🇺
3.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇸
4.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
5.Fever dream- Alex Warren 🇺🇸
6..End of beginnig – Djo 🇺🇸
7.I just might- Bruno Mars 🇺🇸
8.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
9.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
10.Raindance- Dave ft Tems 🇬🇧🇳🇬

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye  🇬🇧
2.Raindance- Dave ft Tems 🇬🇧🇳🇬
3..Lush life- Zara Larsson 🇸🇪
4.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
5.Stateside- Pink Pantheress & Zara Larsson🇬🇧🇸🇪
6.American Girls- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
7.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
8.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora 🇸🇳🇨🇭🇨🇩🇫🇷
9.Turn the lights off- Kato, Jon Norgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 🇱🇹🇩🇰
10.Rein me in- Sam Fender & Olivia Dean 🇬🇧

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

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