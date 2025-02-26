Airplay e downloads: comandano Lola Young e l’accoppiata Rosè- Bruno Mars
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.Apt- Rosè & Bruno Mars 🇳🇿🇰🇷 🇺🇲
2.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
3.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲
4.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲
5.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith🇬🇧
6.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
7.Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
8.Dancing in the flames- The Weeknd 🇨🇦
9.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹
10.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
2.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲
3.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith🇬🇧
4.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹
5.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
6.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
7.Love is the only thing – Lost Frequencies 🇧🇪
8.Pomme- Stromae & Pomme 🇧🇪 🇨🇵
9.Rock’n roll- Leony 🇩🇪
10.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars 🇰🇷🇳🇿🇺🇲
2.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
3.Abracadabra- Lady Gaga🇺🇲
4.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧
5.Not like us- Kendrick Lamar 🇺🇲
6.That’s so true -Gracie Abrams 🇺🇲
7.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
8.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲
9.Beautiful things- Benson Boone 🇺🇲
10.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧
2.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲
3.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
4.The days – Crystal & Notion 🇬🇧
5.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹
6.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
7.Wackelkontakt – Oimara 🇩🇪
8.I adore U- Hugel, Topic, Arash ft Daecolm 🇫🇷🇩🇪🇸🇪🇿🇦
9.Ciel- Maitre Gims 🇨🇵
10.Walk with me- Felix Jaehn & Shouse 🇩🇪🇦🇺
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente