Airplay e downloads: comandano Lola Young e l’accoppiata Rosè- Bruno Mars

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Apt- Rosè & Bruno Mars 🇳🇿🇰🇷 🇺🇲

2.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧

3.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲

4.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲

5.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith🇬🇧

6.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲

7.Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇲

8.Dancing in the flames- The Weeknd 🇨🇦

9.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹

10.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧

2.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲

3.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith🇬🇧

4.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹

5.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷

6.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

7.Love is the only thing – Lost Frequencies 🇧🇪

8.Pomme- Stromae & Pomme 🇧🇪 🇨🇵

9.Rock’n roll- Leony 🇩🇪

10.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars 🇰🇷🇳🇿🇺🇲

2.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲

3.Abracadabra- Lady Gaga🇺🇲

4.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧

5.Not like us- Kendrick Lamar 🇺🇲

6.That’s so true -Gracie Abrams 🇺🇲

7.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇲

8.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲

9.Beautiful things- Benson Boone 🇺🇲

10.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧

2.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲

3.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷

4.The days – Crystal & Notion 🇬🇧

5.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹

6.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

7.Wackelkontakt – Oimara 🇩🇪

8.I adore U- Hugel, Topic, Arash ft Daecolm 🇫🇷🇩🇪🇸🇪🇿🇦

9.Ciel- Maitre Gims 🇨🇵

10.Walk with me- Felix Jaehn & Shouse 🇩🇪🇦🇺

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

