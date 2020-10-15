Airplay e download: classifiche rivoluzionate, occhio a Joel Corry & MNEK

Cambia tutto nelle charts: 24k Goldn ft Ianna Dior ma soprattutto Joel Corry & MNEK scalano posizioni. Completamente rivoluzionata la chart dei singoli più suonati in Europa

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1. Mood- 24kGoldn & Iann Dior

2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

3. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav

4. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

5. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

6. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo Zikode

7. Thank you dancing- Jason Derulo

8. Wap- Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion

9. Hollywood – LA Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)

10. Midnight sky – Miley Cyrus

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

2. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)

3. Hollywood- La Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)

4. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

5. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)

6. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)

7. Lovefools- Twocolors (GER)

8. Giants- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)

9. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

10. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophe & the Giants (GER/GBR)

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1. Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

2. Mood- 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior

3. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo Zikode

4. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

5. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)

6. Blinding lights – The weeknd

7. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

8. Midnight sly – Miley Cyrus

9. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav

10. Kings + Queens- Ava Max

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)

2. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)

3. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)

4. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)

5. Alane- Robin Schulz & Wes (GER)

6. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)

7. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & The Giants (GER/GBR)

8. Tick Tock- Clean Bandit & Mabel ft 24k Goldn (GBR)

9. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)

10. Lovefool-Twocolors (GER)

