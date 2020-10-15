Airplay e download: classifiche rivoluzionate, occhio a Joel Corry & MNEK

Cambia tutto nelle charts: 24k Goldn ft Ianna Dior ma soprattutto Joel Corry & MNEK scalano posizioni. Completamente rivoluzionata la chart dei singoli più suonati in Europa
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1. Mood- 24kGoldn & Iann Dior
2. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
3. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav
4. Savage Love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
5. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)
6. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo Zikode
7. Thank you dancing- Jason Derulo
8. Wap- Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion
9. Hollywood – LA Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)
10. Midnight sky – Miley Cyrus
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
2. Watermelon Sugar- Harry Styles (GBR)
3. Hollywood- La Vision & Gigi D’Agostino (ITA)
4. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
5. Alane- Robins Schulz & Wes (GER)
6. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)
7. Lovefools- Twocolors (GER)
8. Giants- Dermot Kennedy (IRL)
9. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
10. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophe & the Giants (GER/GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1. Savage love- Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo
2. Mood- 24 Goldn ft Iann Dior
3. Jerusalema- Master KG fy Nomcebo Zikode
4. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
5. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)
6. Blinding lights – The weeknd
7. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
8. Midnight sly – Miley Cyrus
9. Lemonade-Internet Money and Gunna feat. Don Toliver and Nav
10. Kings + Queens- Ava Max
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Head & heart – Joel Corry & Mnek (GBR)
2. Watermelon sugar – Harry Styles (GBR)
3. Breaking me – Topic ft A7S (GER/SWE)
4. What’s Love Got To Do With It- Kygo & Tina Turner (NOR)
5. Alane- Robin Schulz & Wes (GER)
6. Head shoulders & Toes – Ofenbach & Quarterhead ft Norma Jean Martine (FRA)
7. Hypnotized – Purple Disco Machine ft Sophie & The Giants (GER/GBR)
8. Tick Tock- Clean Bandit & Mabel ft 24k Goldn (GBR)
9. Let’s love- David Guetta & Sia (FRA)
10. Lovefool-Twocolors (GER)