Airplay e downloads: Dua Lipa porta in vetta la canzone dal film “Barbie”

Dua Lipa ritrova la vetta con la canzone dalla colonna sonora del film “Barbie”. Si affaccia David Guetta, insieme ad Anne Marie e Coi Leray
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
3.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
5.Chemical-Post Malone
6.Trusfall-Pink
7.Tattoo-Loreen (SWE)
8.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)
9.Whistle-Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)
10.Runaway-OneRepublic
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Dance the night- Dua Lipa (GBR)
2.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
3.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
4.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)
5.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)
6.Whistle-Jax Jones & Calum Scott (GBR)
7.Number 1 – Nico Santos (GER)
8.Lay low-Tiesto (NED)
9.Some kind of kiss- Sound of Legend (FRA)
10.Kiss me- Dermot Kennedy IRL)
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Flowers- Miley Cyrus
2.Daylight- David Kushner
3.Don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)
4.Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
5.Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)
6.Trusfall-Pink
7.Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)
8.Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
9.Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)
10.Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1. Don’t hurt me- David Guetta, Anne Marie, Coi Leray (FRA/GBR)
2. Eyes closed – Ed Sheeran (GBR)
3. Tattoo- Loreen (SWE)
4. Sprinter-Central Cee & Dave (GBR)
5. Substitution – Purple Disco Machine & Kungs (GER/FRA)
6. Miracle- Ellie Goulding & Calvin Harris (GBR)
7. Dance the night – Dua Lipa (GBR)
8. Lay Low- Tiesto (NED)
9. Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 (GER)
10.Friesenjung- Ski Aggu, Joost & Otto Walkes (GER/NED)