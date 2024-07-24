Airplay e downloads: comandano Sabrina Carpenter, Dua Lipa e Artemas

In testa anche questa settimana Sabrina Carpenter, Dua Lipa e Artemas

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸

2.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇸

3.Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

4.Houdini- Eminem 🇺🇸

5.Belong together – Mark Ambor 🇺🇸

6.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

7.A bar song (Tipsy)- Shaboozey 🇺🇸

8.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

9.Beautiful things – Benson Boone 🇺🇸

10.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

2.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

3.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

4.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧

5.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

6.Whatever- Kygo & Ava Max 🇳🇴 🇺🇸

7.Training season- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

8.Overdrive- Ofenbach ft Norma Jean Martine 🇫🇷 🇺🇸

9.Honey boy- Purple Disco Machine & Benjamin Ingrosso ft Nile Rodgers & Shenseea 🇩🇪🇸🇪🇺🇲

10.Never be lonely – Zie Wees & Jax Jones 🇩🇪 🇬🇧

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸

2.Beautiful things – Benson Boone 🇺🇸

3.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

4.Houdini- Eminem 🇺🇸

5.Gata only – Floyymenor & Chris MJ 🇨🇱

6.Stumblin’in- Cyril 🇺🇸

7.I don’t wanna wait – David Guetta & One Republic 🇫🇷 🇺🇸

8.Belong together-Mark Ambor 🇺🇸

9.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇸

10.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

2.I don’t wanna wait – David Guetta & One Republic 🇫🇷 🇺🇸

3.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

4.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧

5.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧

6.Pedro- Raffaella Carrà, Jaxomy & Agatino Pedro 🇮🇹 🇩🇪

7.Alibi-Sevdaliza, Pabllo Vittar, Yseult 🇳🇱🇧🇷🇫🇷

8.Move- Adam Port, Stryv, Keinemusik, Orso, Malachii 🇩🇪🇺🇸

9.Wunder – Aylive & Apache 207 🇩🇪

10.Spider- Maite Gims& Dystinct 🇫🇷

