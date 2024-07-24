Airplay e downloads: comandano Sabrina Carpenter, Dua Lipa e Artemas
In testa anche questa settimana Sabrina Carpenter, Dua Lipa e Artemas
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸
2.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇸
3.Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
4.Houdini- Eminem 🇺🇸
5.Belong together – Mark Ambor 🇺🇸
6.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
7.A bar song (Tipsy)- Shaboozey 🇺🇸
8.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
9.Beautiful things – Benson Boone 🇺🇸
10.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
2.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
3.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
4.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
5.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
6.Whatever- Kygo & Ava Max 🇳🇴 🇺🇸
7.Training season- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
8.Overdrive- Ofenbach ft Norma Jean Martine 🇫🇷 🇺🇸
9.Honey boy- Purple Disco Machine & Benjamin Ingrosso ft Nile Rodgers & Shenseea 🇩🇪🇸🇪🇺🇲
10.Never be lonely – Zie Wees & Jax Jones 🇩🇪 🇬🇧
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸
2.Beautiful things – Benson Boone 🇺🇸
3.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
4.Houdini- Eminem 🇺🇸
5.Gata only – Floyymenor & Chris MJ 🇨🇱
6.Stumblin’in- Cyril 🇺🇸
7.I don’t wanna wait – David Guetta & One Republic 🇫🇷 🇺🇸
8.Belong together-Mark Ambor 🇺🇸
9.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇸
10.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
2.I don’t wanna wait – David Guetta & One Republic 🇫🇷 🇺🇸
3.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
4.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧
5.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
6.Pedro- Raffaella Carrà, Jaxomy & Agatino Pedro 🇮🇹 🇩🇪
7.Alibi-Sevdaliza, Pabllo Vittar, Yseult 🇳🇱🇧🇷🇫🇷
8.Move- Adam Port, Stryv, Keinemusik, Orso, Malachii 🇩🇪🇺🇸
9.Wunder – Aylive & Apache 207 🇩🇪
10.Spider- Maite Gims& Dystinct 🇫🇷