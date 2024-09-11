Sevdaliza, Sabrina Carpenter e Myles Smith ancora padroni delle charts

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY



1.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸

2.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

3.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇸

4.Belong together – Mark Ambor 🇺🇸

5.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇸

6.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧

7.Houdini- Eminem 🇺🇸

8.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

9.Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇸

10.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*



1.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

2.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧

3.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

4.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

5.Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

6.Honey Boy – Purple Disco Machine, Benjamin Ingrosso ft Nile Rodgers, Shenseea 🇩🇪🇸🇪🇺🇸

7.Training season- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

8.Whatever-Kygo & Ava Max 🇳🇴🇺🇸

9.Shut up and dance- Sophie and The Giants 🇬🇧

10.Never be lonely – Jax Jones & Zoe Wees 🇬🇧 🇩🇪

TOP 10 EUROPEAN DOWNLOADS



1.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸

2.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇸

3.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇸

4.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇸

5.Alibi-Sevdaliza, Pabllo Vittar, Yseult 🇳🇱🇧🇷🇫🇷

6.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧

7.Houdini- Eminem 🇺🇸

8.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧

9.Beautiful things- Benson Boone 🇺🇸

10.Si antes te hubiera conocido-Karol G 🇨🇴

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*



1.Alibi-Sevdaliza, Pabllo Vittar, Yseult 🇳🇱🇧🇷🇫🇷

2.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧

3.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧

4.Move- Adam Port, Stryv, Keinemusik, Orso, Malachii 🇩🇪🇺🇸

5.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

6.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

7.Bauch beine po- Shirin David 🇩🇪

7.Guess- Charli XCX & Billie Eilish 🇬🇧 🇺🇸

8.I don’t wanna wait – David Guetta & One Republic 🇫🇷 🇺🇸

9.Wunder – Ayliva & Apache 207🇩🇪

10. Spider- Maitre Gims& Dystinct 🇫🇷

* si intendono "europee" le canzoni nelle quali l'interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente.

