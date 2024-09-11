Euromusica

Tutti i suoni d'Europa

Sevdaliza, Sabrina Carpenter e Myles Smith ancora padroni delle charts

di · 11 Settembre 2024

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸
2.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
3.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇸
4.Belong together – Mark Ambor 🇺🇸
5.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇸
6.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
7.Houdini- Eminem 🇺🇸
8.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
9.Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇸
10.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
2.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
3.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
4.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
5.Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
6.Honey Boy – Purple Disco Machine, Benjamin Ingrosso ft Nile Rodgers, Shenseea 🇩🇪🇸🇪🇺🇸
7.Training season- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
8.Whatever-Kygo & Ava Max 🇳🇴🇺🇸
9.Shut up and dance- Sophie and The Giants 🇬🇧
10.Never be lonely – Jax Jones & Zoe Wees 🇬🇧 🇩🇪

TOP 10 EUROPEAN DOWNLOADS

1.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸
2.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇸
3.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇸
4.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇸
5.Alibi-Sevdaliza, Pabllo Vittar, Yseult 🇳🇱🇧🇷🇫🇷
6.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
7.Houdini- Eminem 🇺🇸
8.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧
9.Beautiful things- Benson Boone 🇺🇸
10.Si antes te hubiera conocido-Karol G 🇨🇴

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Alibi-Sevdaliza, Pabllo Vittar, Yseult 🇳🇱🇧🇷🇫🇷
2.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
3.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧
4.Move- Adam Port, Stryv, Keinemusik, Orso, Malachii 🇩🇪🇺🇸
5.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
6.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
7.Bauch beine po- Shirin David 🇩🇪
7.Guess- Charli XCX & Billie Eilish 🇬🇧 🇺🇸
8.I don’t wanna wait – David Guetta & One Republic 🇫🇷 🇺🇸
9.Wunder – Ayliva & Apache 207🇩🇪
10. Spider- Maitre Gims& Dystinct 🇫🇷

* si intendono "europee" le canzoni nelle quali l'interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente.

Potrebbero interessarti anche...

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *