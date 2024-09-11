Sevdaliza, Sabrina Carpenter e Myles Smith ancora padroni delle charts
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸
2.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
3.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇸
4.Belong together – Mark Ambor 🇺🇸
5.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇸
6.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
7.Houdini- Eminem 🇺🇸
8.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
9.Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇸
10.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
2.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
3.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
4.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
5.Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
6.Honey Boy – Purple Disco Machine, Benjamin Ingrosso ft Nile Rodgers, Shenseea 🇩🇪🇸🇪🇺🇸
7.Training season- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
8.Whatever-Kygo & Ava Max 🇳🇴🇺🇸
9.Shut up and dance- Sophie and The Giants 🇬🇧
10.Never be lonely – Jax Jones & Zoe Wees 🇬🇧 🇩🇪
TOP 10 EUROPEAN DOWNLOADS
1.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸
2.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇸
3.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇸
4.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇸
5.Alibi-Sevdaliza, Pabllo Vittar, Yseult 🇳🇱🇧🇷🇫🇷
6.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
7.Houdini- Eminem 🇺🇸
8.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧
9.Beautiful things- Benson Boone 🇺🇸
10.Si antes te hubiera conocido-Karol G 🇨🇴
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Alibi-Sevdaliza, Pabllo Vittar, Yseult 🇳🇱🇧🇷🇫🇷
2.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
3.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧
4.Move- Adam Port, Stryv, Keinemusik, Orso, Malachii 🇩🇪🇺🇸
5.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
6.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
7.Bauch beine po- Shirin David 🇩🇪
7.Guess- Charli XCX & Billie Eilish 🇬🇧 🇺🇸
8.I don’t wanna wait – David Guetta & One Republic 🇫🇷 🇺🇸
9.Wunder – Ayliva & Apache 207🇩🇪
10. Spider- Maitre Gims& Dystinct 🇫🇷
* si intendono "europee" le canzoni nelle quali l'interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente.