Airplay e downloads: Cesare Cremonini e Damiano David riportano l’Italia in Top 10

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Dancing in the flames- The Weeknd 🇨🇦

2.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲

3.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲

4.Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇲

5.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲

6.Taste- Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲

7.Belong together – Mark Ambor 🇺🇲

8-Apr- Rosè& Bruno Mars 🇳🇿🇰🇷 🇺🇲

9.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲

10.The door-Teddy Swims 🇺🇲

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷

2.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

3.Bron with a broke heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹

4.Human being – Nico Santos 🇩🇪

5.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

6.Feelslikeimfallinginlove – Coldplay 🇬🇧

7.Black Friday (Pretty Like The Sun)- Tom Odell / Lost Frequencies 🇧🇪🇬🇧

8.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

9.Alibi- Sevdaliza, Yseult, Pabllo Vittar 🇳🇱🇨🇵🇧🇷

10.Higher – Tom Grennan 🇬🇧

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars 🇰🇷🇳🇿🇺🇲

2.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇲

3.All I want for Christmas is you – Mariah Carey 🇺🇲

4.Last Christmas- Wham 🇬🇧

5.Ma meilleure ennemie- Stromae & Pomme 🇧🇪🇨🇵

6.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲

7.That’s so true -Gracie Abrams 🇺🇲

8.Beautiful things -Benson Boone 🇺🇲

9.Si antes te hubiera conocido-Karol G 🇨🇴

10.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Ma meilleure ennemie- Stromae & Pomme 🇧🇪🇨🇵

2.Last Christmas- Wham 🇬🇧

3.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷

4.I adore you – Hugel, Arash, Topic ft Deacolm 🇨🇵🇸🇪🇩🇪🇿🇦

5.Sois pad timide- Gims 🇫🇷

6.Do they know It’s Christmas – Band Aid 🇬🇧 🇮🇪

7.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

8.Fata Morgana- Nina Chuba, Tokio Hotel 🇩🇪

9.Ora che non ho più te – Cesare Cremonini 🇮🇹

10.Wunder- Aylivea & Apache 207 🇩🇪

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente.

