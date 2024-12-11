Airplay e downloads: Cesare Cremonini e Damiano David riportano l’Italia in Top 10
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.Dancing in the flames- The Weeknd 🇨🇦
2.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲
3.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
4.Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
5.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲
6.Taste- Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲
7.Belong together – Mark Ambor 🇺🇲
8-Apr- Rosè& Bruno Mars 🇳🇿🇰🇷 🇺🇲
9.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲
10.The door-Teddy Swims 🇺🇲
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
2.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
3.Bron with a broke heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹
4.Human being – Nico Santos 🇩🇪
5.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
6.Feelslikeimfallinginlove – Coldplay 🇬🇧
7.Black Friday (Pretty Like The Sun)- Tom Odell / Lost Frequencies 🇧🇪🇬🇧
8.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
9.Alibi- Sevdaliza, Yseult, Pabllo Vittar 🇳🇱🇨🇵🇧🇷
10.Higher – Tom Grennan 🇬🇧
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars 🇰🇷🇳🇿🇺🇲
2.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
3.All I want for Christmas is you – Mariah Carey 🇺🇲
4.Last Christmas- Wham 🇬🇧
5.Ma meilleure ennemie- Stromae & Pomme 🇧🇪🇨🇵
6.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲
7.That’s so true -Gracie Abrams 🇺🇲
8.Beautiful things -Benson Boone 🇺🇲
9.Si antes te hubiera conocido-Karol G 🇨🇴
10.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Ma meilleure ennemie- Stromae & Pomme 🇧🇪🇨🇵
2.Last Christmas- Wham 🇬🇧
3.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
4.I adore you – Hugel, Arash, Topic ft Deacolm 🇨🇵🇸🇪🇩🇪🇿🇦
5.Sois pad timide- Gims 🇫🇷
6.Do they know It’s Christmas – Band Aid 🇬🇧 🇮🇪
7.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
8.Fata Morgana- Nina Chuba, Tokio Hotel 🇩🇪
9.Ora che non ho più te – Cesare Cremonini 🇮🇹
10.Wunder- Aylivea & Apache 207 🇩🇪
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente.