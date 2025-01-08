Airplay e downloads: anche l’Italia in Top 10 con Damiano David e… Raf

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲

2.Dancing in the flames- The Weeknd 🇨🇦

3.Apt- Rosè& Bruno Mars 🇳🇿🇰🇷 🇺🇲

4.Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇲

5.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲

6.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲

7.Taste- Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲

8.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲

9.Beautiful things – Benson Boone 🇺🇲

10.Spot a fake- Ava Max 🇺🇲

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲

2.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷

3.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

4.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹

5.Too swwey- Hozier 🇮🇪

6.Human being – Nico Santos 🇩🇪

7.Nice to meet you – Myles Smith 🇬🇧

8.All my life- Purple Disco Machine & The Magician 🇩🇪 🇧🇪

9.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧

10.Wave- Fast Boy & Raf 🇩🇪🇮🇹

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars 🇰🇷🇳🇿🇺🇲

2.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲

3.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇲

4.That’s so true -Gracie Abrams 🇺🇲

5.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲

6.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧

7.Si antes te hubiera conocido – 🇨🇴

8. Sailor song – Gigi Perez 🇺🇲

9.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷

10.A bar song – Shaboozey-🇺🇲

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧

2.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷

3.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲

4.Last Christmas – Wham 🇬🇧

5.I adore U- Hugel, Topic, Arash ft Daecolm 🇫🇷🇩🇪🇸🇪🇿🇦

6.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹

7.Ma meilleure ennemie- Stromae & Pomme 🇧🇪🇨🇵

8.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

9.Sois pas timide – Gims 🇨🇵

10.Nanani Nanana- Gazo🇨🇵

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

