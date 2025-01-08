Euromusica

Airplay e downloads: anche l’Italia in Top 10 con Damiano David e… Raf

airplay e downloads

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲
2.Dancing in the flames- The Weeknd 🇨🇦
3.Apt- Rosè& Bruno Mars 🇳🇿🇰🇷 🇺🇲
4.Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
5.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
6.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲
7.Taste- Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲
8.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲
9.Beautiful things – Benson Boone 🇺🇲
10.Spot a fake- Ava Max 🇺🇲

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲
2.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
3.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
4.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹
5.Too swwey- Hozier 🇮🇪
6.Human being – Nico Santos 🇩🇪
7.Nice to meet you – Myles Smith 🇬🇧
8.All my life- Purple Disco Machine & The Magician 🇩🇪 🇧🇪
9.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
10.Wave- Fast Boy & Raf 🇩🇪🇮🇹

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars 🇰🇷🇳🇿🇺🇲
2.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
3.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
4.That’s so true -Gracie Abrams 🇺🇲
5.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲
6.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧
7.Si antes te hubiera conocido – 🇨🇴
8. Sailor song – Gigi Perez 🇺🇲
9.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
10.A bar song – Shaboozey-🇺🇲

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧
2.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
3.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲
4.Last Christmas – Wham 🇬🇧
5.I adore U- Hugel, Topic, Arash ft Daecolm 🇫🇷🇩🇪🇸🇪🇿🇦
6.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹
7.Ma meilleure ennemie- Stromae & Pomme 🇧🇪🇨🇵
8.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
9.Sois pas timide – Gims 🇨🇵
10.Nanani Nanana- Gazo🇨🇵

 

 

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

