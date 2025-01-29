Airplay e downloads: in vetta il remix degli Alphaville di David Guetta & Ava Max

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Apt- Rosè & Bruno Mars 🇳🇿🇰🇷 🇺🇲

2.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲

3.Dancing in the flames- The Weeknd 🇨🇦

4.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲

5.Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇲

6.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲

7.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹

8.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith🇬🇧

9.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧

10.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲

2.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹

3.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith🇬🇧

4.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧

5.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

6.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷

8.Humain Being – Nico Santos 🇩🇪

9.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

10. Rock’n roll- Leony 🇩🇪

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars 🇰🇷🇳🇿🇺🇲

2.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲

3.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧

4.That’s so true -Gracie Abrams 🇺🇲

5.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇲

6.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲

7.DTMF- Bad Bunny 🇵🇷

7.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲

8.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷

9.A bar song – Shaboozey🇺🇲

10.Si antes te hubiera conocido-Karol G🇨🇴

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧

2.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲

3.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷

4.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹

5.I adore U- Hugel, Topic, Arash ft Daecolm 🇫🇷🇩🇪🇸🇪🇿🇦

6.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

7.The days – Crystal & Notion 🇬🇧

8.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

9. Fata Morgana- Nina Chuba & Tokio Hotel 🇩🇪

10. Sabia que no – Reezy 🇩🇪

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

