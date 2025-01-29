Airplay e downloads: in vetta il remix degli Alphaville di David Guetta & Ava Max
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.Apt- Rosè & Bruno Mars 🇳🇿🇰🇷 🇺🇲
2.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲
3.Dancing in the flames- The Weeknd 🇨🇦
4.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲
5.Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
6.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
7.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹
8.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith🇬🇧
9.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
10.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲
2.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹
3.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith🇬🇧
4.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
5.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
6.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
8.Humain Being – Nico Santos 🇩🇪
9.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
10. Rock’n roll- Leony 🇩🇪
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars 🇰🇷🇳🇿🇺🇲
2.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
3.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧
4.That’s so true -Gracie Abrams 🇺🇲
5.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
6.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲
7.DTMF- Bad Bunny 🇵🇷
7.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲
8.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
9.A bar song – Shaboozey🇺🇲
10.Si antes te hubiera conocido-Karol G🇨🇴
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧
2.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲
3.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
4.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹
5.I adore U- Hugel, Topic, Arash ft Daecolm 🇫🇷🇩🇪🇸🇪🇿🇦
6.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
7.The days – Crystal & Notion 🇬🇧
8.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
9. Fata Morgana- Nina Chuba & Tokio Hotel 🇩🇪
10. Sabia que no – Reezy 🇩🇪
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente