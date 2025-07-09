Airplay & downloads: Ed Sheeran domina le classifiche europee
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.Azizam- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
2.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
3.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
4.End of the world – Miley Cyrus 🇺🇲
5.Abracadabra-Lady Gaga 🇺🇲
6.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
7.Anxiety -Sleepy Hallow & Doechii 🇯🇲🇺🇸
8.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲
9.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵🇦🇺
10.Pink Pony club- Chappell Roan 🇺🇲
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Azizam- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
2.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
3.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
4.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵🇦🇺
5.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey 🇩🇪🇿🇦
6.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas 🇬🇧
7.Next summer-Damiano David 🇮🇹
8.Ray of light – Nico Santos 🇩🇪
9.One thing- Lola Young 🇬🇧
10.By your side -Leony 🇩🇪
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
2.Azizam – Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
3.Messy -Lola Young🇬🇧
4.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars 🇰🇷🇳🇿🇺🇲
5.Shake it to the max- Molyi, Silent Addy, Kalash & Maureen 🇺🇸🇬🇭🇫🇷🇮🇪
6.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey 🇩🇪🇿🇦
7.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵🇦🇺
8.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
9.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas 🇬🇧
10.Anxiety – Sleepy Hallow & Doechii 🇯🇲🇺🇸
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Azizam – Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
2.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧
3.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey 🇩🇪🇿🇦
4.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵🇦🇺
5.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas 🇬🇧
6.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
7.Ninao-Gims 🇨🇵
8.I adore U- Hugel Topic, Arash ft Daecolm 🇫🇷🇩🇪🇸🇪🇿🇼🇬🇧
9.Be mine- Kamrad 🇩🇪
10.Tau mich auf- Zartmann 🇩🇪
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente