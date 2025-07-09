Airplay & downloads: Ed Sheeran domina le classifiche europee

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Azizam- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧

2.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲

3.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧

4.End of the world – Miley Cyrus 🇺🇲

5.Abracadabra-Lady Gaga 🇺🇲

6.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

7.Anxiety -Sleepy Hallow & Doechii 🇯🇲🇺🇸

8.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲

9.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵🇦🇺

10.Pink Pony club- Chappell Roan 🇺🇲

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Azizam- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧

2.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧

3.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

4.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵🇦🇺

5.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey 🇩🇪🇿🇦

6.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas 🇬🇧

7.Next summer-Damiano David 🇮🇹

8.Ray of light – Nico Santos 🇩🇪

9.One thing- Lola Young 🇬🇧

10.By your side -Leony 🇩🇪

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲

2.Azizam – Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧

3.Messy -Lola Young🇬🇧

4.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars 🇰🇷🇳🇿🇺🇲

5.Shake it to the max- Molyi, Silent Addy, Kalash & Maureen 🇺🇸🇬🇭🇫🇷🇮🇪

6.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey 🇩🇪🇿🇦

7.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵🇦🇺

8.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲

9.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas 🇬🇧

10.Anxiety – Sleepy Hallow & Doechii 🇯🇲🇺🇸

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Azizam – Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧

2.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧

3.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey 🇩🇪🇿🇦

4.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵🇦🇺

5.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas 🇬🇧

6.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧

7.Ninao-Gims 🇨🇵

8.I adore U- Hugel Topic, Arash ft Daecolm 🇫🇷🇩🇪🇸🇪🇿🇼🇬🇧

9.Be mine- Kamrad 🇩🇪

10.Tau mich auf- Zartmann 🇩🇪

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

