Airplay e downloads: Ed Sheeran fa doppietta, ma è il trionfo del K Pop coreano

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Ordinary-Alex Warren

2.Azizam- Ed Sheeran

3.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

4.Messy – Lola Young

5.End of the world – Miley Cyrus

6.Mystical Magical- Benson Boone

7.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith

8.Undressed- Sombr

9.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter

10.Anxiety -Sleepy Hallow & Doechii

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Azizam- Ed Sheeran

2.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

3.Messy – Lola Young

4.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith

5..Survive-Lewis Capaldi

6.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia

7.Next summer- Damiano David

8.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas

9.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey

10.By your side -Leony

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Ordinary-Alex Warren

2.Golden- Huntr/X

3.Azizam – Ed Sheeran

4.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars

5. Messy -Lola Young

6..Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas

7.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey

8.Jump-Blackpink

9.Your Idol -Saja Boys

10.Soda pop- Saja Boys

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Azizam – Ed Sheeran

2.Messy -Lola Young

3.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas

4.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey

5.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

6.Soleil Bleu-Bleu Soleil & Luiza

7.Be Mine- Kamrad

8.Wackelkontakt- Oimara

9.Tau mich auf- Zartmann

10.30 Mal am tag- Ayman & Syra 🇫🇷

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

