Airplay & downloads: solo i big anglo-americani resistono all’invasione coreana
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.Ordinary-Alex Warren
2.Azizam- Ed Sheeran
3.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
4.Messy – Lola Young
5.End of the world – Miley Cyrus
6.Mystical Magical- Benson Boone
7.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith
8.Undressed- Sombr
9.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter
10.Anxiety -Sleepy Hallow & Doechii
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Azizam- Ed Sheeran
2.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
3.Messy – Lola Young
4.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith
5..Survive-Lewis Capaldi
6.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia
7.Next summer- Damiano David
8.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas
9.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey
10.By your side -Leony
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.Ordinary-Alex Warren
2.Golden- Huntr/X
3.Azizam – Ed Sheeran
4.Jump-Blackpink
5.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars
6.Soda pop- Saja Boys
7.Your Idol -Saja Boys
8. Messy -Lola Young
9.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey
10.Sapphire-Ed Sheeran
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Azizam – Ed Sheeran
2.Messy -Lola Young
3.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey
4.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
5.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas
6.Soleil Bleu-Bleu Soleil & Luiza
7.Be Mine- Kamrad
8.Tau mich auf- Zartmann
9.Wenn das liebe ist – Nina Chuba
10.Charger- Triagles des Bermudes, Mc Yoshi, Mauvais DJO & Kososvoice
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente