Airplay & downloads: solo i big anglo-americani resistono all’invasione coreana

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Ordinary-Alex Warren

2.Azizam- Ed Sheeran

3.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

4.Messy – Lola Young

5.End of the world – Miley Cyrus

6.Mystical Magical- Benson Boone

7.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith

8.Undressed- Sombr

9.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter

10.Anxiety -Sleepy Hallow & Doechii

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Azizam- Ed Sheeran

2.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

3.Messy – Lola Young

4.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith

5..Survive-Lewis Capaldi

6.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia

7.Next summer- Damiano David

8.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas

9.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey

10.By your side -Leony

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Ordinary-Alex Warren

2.Golden- Huntr/X

3.Azizam – Ed Sheeran

4.Jump-Blackpink

5.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars

6.Soda pop- Saja Boys

7.Your Idol -Saja Boys

8. Messy -Lola Young

9.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey

10.Sapphire-Ed Sheeran

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Azizam – Ed Sheeran

2.Messy -Lola Young

3.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey

4.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

5.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas

6.Soleil Bleu-Bleu Soleil & Luiza

7.Be Mine- Kamrad

8.Tau mich auf- Zartmann

9.Wenn das liebe ist – Nina Chuba

10.Charger- Triagles des Bermudes, Mc Yoshi, Mauvais DJO & Kososvoice

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

