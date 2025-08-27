Euromusica

Airplay & downloads: solo i big anglo-americani resistono all’invasione coreana

di · 27 Agosto 2025

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
2.Azizam- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
3.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
4.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
5.End of the world – Miley Cyrus 🇺🇲
6.Mystical Magical- Benson Boone 🇺🇲
7.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
8.Undressed- Sombr🇺🇲
9.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter🇺🇲
10.Anxiety -Sleepy Hallow & Doechii 🇯🇲🇺🇸

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Azizam- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
2.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
3.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
4.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
5..Survive-Lewis Capaldi 🇬🇧
6.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵🇦🇺
7.Next summer- Damiano David 🇮🇹
8.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas 🇬🇧
9.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey 🇩🇪🇿🇦
10.By your side -Leony 🇩🇪

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
2.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
3.Azizam – Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
4.Jump-Blackpink 🇰🇷
5.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars 🇰🇷🇳🇿🇺🇲
6.Soda pop- Saja Boys 🇰🇷
7.Your Idol -Saja Boys 🇰🇷
8. Messy -Lola Young🇬🇧
9.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey 🇩🇪🇿🇦
10.Sapphire-Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Azizam – Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
2.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧
3.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey 🇩🇪🇿🇦
4.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
5.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas 🇬🇧
6.Soleil Bleu-Bleu Soleil & Luiza🇨🇵🇧🇷
7.Be Mine- Kamrad 🇩🇪
8.Tau mich auf- Zartmann 🇩🇪
9.Wenn das liebe ist – Nina Chuba 🇩🇪
10.Charger- Triagles des Bermudes, Mc Yoshi, Mauvais DJO & Kososvoice  🇨🇵

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

