Airplay e downloads: spunta il nuovo singolo di Rosalia con Björk e Yves Tumor

di · 5 Novembre 2025

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
2.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
3.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
4.Undressed- Sombr🇺🇲
5.No broke boys- Disco Line & Tinashe🇺🇲
6.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter🇺🇲
7.Daisies- Justin Bieber 🇨🇦
8.Gabriela- Katseye 🇺🇲
9.Love me not- Ravy Lenae 🇺🇲
10.Azizam- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
2..Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
3.The first time-Damiano David 🇮🇹
4.Camera-Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
5.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵
6.By your side- Leony 🇩🇪
7.Show me love – Wizthemc & Bees & Honey 🇩🇪🇿🇦
8.Gold-Myles Smith 🇬🇧
9.Next summer- Damiano David 🇮🇹
10.Wait so long- Swedish house Mafia 🇸🇪

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
2.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
3.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
4.Man I need- Olivia Dean🇬🇧
5.The dead dance- Lady Gaga🇺🇲
6.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
7.12 to 12- Sombr 🇺🇲
8.No broke boys- Disco Lines & Tinashe🇺🇲
9.Opalite- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
10.Soda pop- Saja Boys 🇰🇷

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
2.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
3.Berghain- Rosalia, Björk, Yves Tumor 🇪🇦🇮🇸🇺🇲
4.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧
5.So easy (To fall in love)- Olivia Dean🇬🇧
6.Parisienne- Gims & La Mano 1.9🇨🇵🇨🇬
7.Soleil Bleu- Blue Soleil & Luiza 🇨🇵🇧🇷
8.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora 🇨🇵🇨🇬
9.Be Mine- Kamrad 🇩🇪
10.Questa domenica-Olly & JVLI🇮🇹

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

