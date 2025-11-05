Airplay e downloads: spunta il nuovo singolo di Rosalia con Björk e Yves Tumor
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
2.Ordinary-Alex Warren
3.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
4.Undressed- Sombr
5.No broke boys- Disco Line & Tinashe
6.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter
7.Daisies- Justin Bieber
8.Gabriela- Katseye
9.Love me not- Ravy Lenae
10.Azizam- Ed Sheeran
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
2..Messy – Lola Young
3.The first time-Damiano David
4.Camera-Ed Sheeran
5.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia
6.By your side- Leony
7.Show me love – Wizthemc & Bees & Honey
8.Gold-Myles Smith
9.Next summer- Damiano David
10.Wait so long- Swedish house Mafia 🇸🇪
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.Golden- Huntr/X
2.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
3.Ordinary-Alex Warren
4.Man I need- Olivia Dean
5.The dead dance- Lady Gaga
6.Where is my husband- Raye
7.12 to 12- Sombr
8.No broke boys- Disco Lines & Tinashe
9.Opalite- Taylor Swift
10.Soda pop- Saja Boys
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Man I need – Olivia Dean
2.Where is my husband- Raye
3.Berghain- Rosalia, Björk, Yves Tumor 🇪🇦🇮🇸
4.Messy -Lola Young
5.So easy (To fall in love)- Olivia Dean
6.Parisienne- Gims & La Mano 1.9
7.Soleil Bleu- Blue Soleil & Luiza
8.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora
9.Be Mine- Kamrad
10.Questa domenica-Olly & JVLI
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente