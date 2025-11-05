Airplay e downloads: spunta il nuovo singolo di Rosalia con Björk e Yves Tumor

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

2.Ordinary-Alex Warren

3.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

4.Undressed- Sombr

5.No broke boys- Disco Line & Tinashe

6.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter

7.Daisies- Justin Bieber

8.Gabriela- Katseye

9.Love me not- Ravy Lenae

10.Azizam- Ed Sheeran

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

2..Messy – Lola Young

3.The first time-Damiano David

4.Camera-Ed Sheeran

5.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia

6.By your side- Leony

7.Show me love – Wizthemc & Bees & Honey

8.Gold-Myles Smith

9.Next summer- Damiano David

10.Wait so long- Swedish house Mafia 🇸🇪

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Golden- Huntr/X

2.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

3.Ordinary-Alex Warren

4.Man I need- Olivia Dean

5.The dead dance- Lady Gaga

6.Where is my husband- Raye

7.12 to 12- Sombr

8.No broke boys- Disco Lines & Tinashe

9.Opalite- Taylor Swift

10.Soda pop- Saja Boys

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Man I need – Olivia Dean

2.Where is my husband- Raye

3.Berghain- Rosalia, Björk, Yves Tumor 🇪🇦🇮🇸

4.Messy -Lola Young

5.So easy (To fall in love)- Olivia Dean

6.Parisienne- Gims & La Mano 1.9

7.Soleil Bleu- Blue Soleil & Luiza

8.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora

9.Be Mine- Kamrad

10.Questa domenica-Olly & JVLI

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...