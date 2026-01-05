I campioni di vendite del 2025 nel Regno Unito e in Germania

Inizio dell’anno come sempre con le charts riassuntive dai maggiori Paesi. Nel Regno Unito trionfo per Alex Warren e Taylor Swift. Numeri importanti per il cantauore americano esploso in questa stagione. Con 13 settimane al vertice delle charts, “Ordinary” è diventata la numeeo 1 del Regno Unito più longevo di sempre, superando “Rose Marie” di Slim Whitman, che c’era rimasto per 11 settimane consecutive nel lontano 1955.

Nel 2025, “Ordinary” ha accumulato un totale di 2,2 milioni di copie nel Regno Unito più altri 262 milioni fra streaming e video ed è anche il l singolo più scaricato del 2025 (51.000 copie). otitmo risultato anche per “Messy” di Lola Young: 1,6 milioni complessivi più 164 milioni di flussi audio e video combinati nel Regno Unito. Terza Chappel Roan, con 1,4 milioni di copie nel 2025.

La clamorosa reunion degli Oasis porta in classifica non solo l’antologia ma anche il loro album più celebre, ovvero “What’s the story morning glory” uscito 31 anni fa: è il settimo album più venduto nel 2025 nel Regno Unito. Ma fra gli album compare anche l’antologia per i 50 anni di carriera dei mitici Fleetwood Mac.

REGNO UNITO

TOP 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI DEL 2025

1. Ordinary – Alex Warren 🇺🇸

2. Messy- Lola Young 🇬🇧

3. Pink Pony Club- Chappel Roan 🇺🇸

4. Golden – Huntr/X🇰🇷

5. APT – Rosè & Bruno Mars 🇦🇺🇰🇷🇺🇸

6. That’s so true-Gracie Abrams 🇺🇸

7. Beautiful things- Benson Boone 🇺🇸

8. Love me not- Ravyn Lenae 🇺🇸

9. Man I Need- Olivia Dean 🇬🇧

10. Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇸

TOP 10 ALBUM PIU’ VENDUTI DEL 2025

1. The life of a showgirl- Taylor Swift 🇺🇸

2. Short’n sweet- Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸

3. +-=Divide Tour Collection- Ed Sheeran🇬🇧

4. Time flies 1994-2009- Oasis 🇬🇧

5. 50 Years Don’t stop – Fleetwod Mac 🇺🇸 🇬🇧

6. The highlights – The Weeknd🇨🇦

7. What’s the story morning glory- Oasis🇬🇧

8. Man’s best friend- Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸

9.You’ll be alright kid (Chapter 1) – Alex Warren 🇺🇸

10. People Watching- Sam Fender🇬🇧

GERMANIA

In Germania affermazione per il rapper che canta in bavarese Oimara e per Taylor Swift che piazza due album in classifica, come i Linkin Park che arrivano in Top 10 anche nei singoli. Ma la vera affermazione è per Gracie Abrams, il cui secondo album “The secret of us” ha conquistato l’Europa trainato dal singolo “Thta’s so true”. Per il resto come al solito molta produzione autoctona.

TOP 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI DEL 2025

1. Oimara- Wackelkontakt 🇩🇪

2. APT – Rosè & Bruno Mars 🇦🇺🇰🇷🇺🇸

3. Tau mich auf – Zartmann 🇩🇪

4. Ordinary – Alex Warren 🇺🇸

5. Golden – Huntr/X🇰🇷

6. The emptiness machine- Linkin Park 🇺🇸

7. Akon- Jazeek 🇩🇪

8. That’s so true-Gracie Abrams 🇺🇸

9. Show me love – WiztheMC x Bees & Honey 🇩🇪🇿🇦

10.Messy- Lola Young 🇬🇧

TOP 10 ALBUM PIU’ VENDUTI DEL 2025

1. The life of a showgirl- Taylor Swift 🇺🇸

2. From Zero – Linkin Park🇺🇸

3. K Pop Demon Hunters – Colonna Sonora Originale 🇰🇷

4. Hit me hard and soft – Billie Eilish 🇺🇸

5. Augen träumen herzen sehen- Kontra K 🇩🇪

6. Meteora- Linkin Park 🇺🇸

7 The secret of us – Gracie Abrams🇺🇸

8. In Liebe- Ayliva 🇩🇪

9. The tortrured poets department- Taylor Swift🇺🇸

10. Most Valuable Playa- Jazeek 🇩🇪

