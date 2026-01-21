Euromusica

Airplaly e downloads: comandano Raye e Taylor Swift

di · 21 Gennaio 2026

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
2.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
3.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
4.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
5.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
6.Opalite- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
7. Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
8.Stay (if You Wanna Dance)-Myles Smith 🇬🇧
9.The dead dance- Lady Gaga🇺🇲
10.Gabriela- Katseye 🇺🇲

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
2.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
3.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
4.Stay (if You Wanna Dance)-Myles Smith 🇬🇧
5.Camera-Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
6.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
7.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro🇬🇧
8.I Run- Haven  & Kaitlin Aragon🇬🇧
9.Nice to meet you–Myles Smith 🇬🇧
10.Think about us -Sonny Fodera, D.O.D & Poppy Baskcomb 🇬🇧🇦🇺

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
2.End of beginnig – Djo 🇺🇲
3.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
4.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
5.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
6.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
7.I just might- Bruno Mars🇺🇲
8.Raindance- Dave ft Tems🇬🇧🇳🇬
9.Lush life- Zara Larsson 🇸🇪
10.12 to 12- Sombr🇺🇲

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye  🇬🇧
2.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
3.Raindance- Dave ft Tems🇬🇧🇳🇬
4.Lush life- Zara Larsson 🇸🇪
5.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
6.Running up that hill- Kate Bush 🇬🇧
7.Turn the lights off- Kato & Jon Nørgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 2025  🇩🇰 🇱🇹
8.Running up that hill- Kate Bush 🇬🇧
9.Every breath you take-Police🇬🇧
10.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro🇬🇧

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

