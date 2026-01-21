Airplaly e downloads: comandano Raye e Taylor Swift
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
2.Where is my husband- Raye
3.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
4.Ordinary-Alex Warren
5.Man I need – Olivia Dean
6.Opalite- Taylor Swift
7. Golden- Huntr/X
8.Stay (if You Wanna Dance)-Myles Smith
9.The dead dance- Lady Gaga
10.Gabriela- Katseye
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Where is my husband- Raye
2.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
3.Man I need – Olivia Dean
4.Stay (if You Wanna Dance)-Myles Smith
5.Camera-Ed Sheeran
6.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
7.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro
8.I Run- Haven & Kaitlin Aragon
9.Nice to meet you–Myles Smith
10.Think about us -Sonny Fodera, D.O.D & Poppy Baskcomb
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
2.End of beginnig – Djo
3.Golden- Huntr/X
4.Where is my husband- Raye
5.Ordinary-Alex Warren
6.Man I need – Olivia Dean
7.I just might- Bruno Mars
8.Raindance- Dave ft Tems
9.Lush life- Zara Larsson
10.12 to 12- Sombr
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Where is my husband- Raye
2.Man I need – Olivia Dean
3.Raindance- Dave ft Tems
4.Lush life- Zara Larsson
5.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
6.Running up that hill- Kate Bush
7.Turn the lights off- Kato & Jon Nørgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 2025
9.Every breath you take-Police
10.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente