Airplaly e downloads: comandano Raye e Taylor Swift

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

2.Where is my husband- Raye

3.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

4.Ordinary-Alex Warren

5.Man I need – Olivia Dean

6.Opalite- Taylor Swift

7. Golden- Huntr/X

8.Stay (if You Wanna Dance)-Myles Smith

9.The dead dance- Lady Gaga

10.Gabriela- Katseye

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye

2.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

3.Man I need – Olivia Dean

4.Stay (if You Wanna Dance)-Myles Smith

5.Camera-Ed Sheeran

6.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

7.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro

8.I Run- Haven & Kaitlin Aragon

9.Nice to meet you–Myles Smith

10.Think about us -Sonny Fodera, D.O.D & Poppy Baskcomb

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

2.End of beginnig – Djo

3.Golden- Huntr/X

4.Where is my husband- Raye

5.Ordinary-Alex Warren

6.Man I need – Olivia Dean

7.I just might- Bruno Mars

8.Raindance- Dave ft Tems

9.Lush life- Zara Larsson

10.12 to 12- Sombr

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye

2.Man I need – Olivia Dean

3.Raindance- Dave ft Tems

4.Lush life- Zara Larsson

5.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

6.Running up that hill- Kate Bush

7.Turn the lights off- Kato & Jon Nørgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 2025

9.Every breath you take-Police

10.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

