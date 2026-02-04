Euromusica

Airplay e downloads: avanzano David Guetta, Teddy Swims e Tones & I

di · 4 Febbraio 2026

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
2.I just might- Bruno Mars🇺🇲
3.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
4.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
5.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
6.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
7.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
8.Opalite- Taylor Swift🇺🇲
9.The dead dance- Lady Gaga🇺🇲
10.Gabriela- Katseye 🇺🇲

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
2.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
3.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
4.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro🇬🇧
5..I Run- Have ft Kaitlin Aragon🇬🇧
6. Sapphire-Ed Sheeran🇬🇧
7.Camera-Ed Sheeran🇬🇧
8.Aperture- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
9.Stay (if You Wanna Dance)-Myles Smith 🇬🇧
10..Dont’ worry -Leony🇩🇪

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
2.End of beginnig – Djo 🇺🇲
3.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
4.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
5.I just might- Bruno Mars🇺🇲
6.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
7.Raindance- Dave ft Tems🇬🇧🇳🇬
8.Lush life- Zara Larsson 🇸🇪
9.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
10.Aperture-Harry Styles 🇬🇧

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye  🇬🇧
2.Raindance- Dave ft Tems🇬🇧🇳🇬
3..Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
4..Aperture-Harry Styles 🇬🇧
5.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
6.Papaoutai-Mykeeismind, Chil77, Unjaps🇸🇪
6.I Run- Have ft Kaitlin Aragon🇬🇧
7.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro🇬🇧
8.Turn the lights off- Kato & Jon Nørgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 2025  🇩🇰 🇱🇹
9.Melodrama- Disiz ft Théodora🇫🇷🇸🇳🇨🇭🇨🇩
10.So easy (to fall in love)- Olivia Dean🇬🇧

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

