Airplay e downloads: avanzano David Guetta, Teddy Swims e Tones & I

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

2.I just might- Bruno Mars

3.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

4.Where is my husband- Raye

5.Golden- Huntr/X

6.Man I need – Olivia Dean

7.Ordinary-Alex Warren

8.Opalite- Taylor Swift

9.The dead dance- Lady Gaga

10.Gabriela- Katseye

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

2.Where is my husband- Raye

3.Man I need – Olivia Dean

4.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro

5..I Run- Have ft Kaitlin Aragon

6. Sapphire-Ed Sheeran

7.Camera-Ed Sheeran

8.Aperture- Harry Styles

9.Stay (if You Wanna Dance)-Myles Smith

10..Dont’ worry -Leony

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

2.End of beginnig – Djo

3.Where is my husband- Raye

4.Golden- Huntr/X

5.I just might- Bruno Mars

6.Ordinary-Alex Warren

7.Raindance- Dave ft Tems

8.Lush life- Zara Larsson

9.Man I need – Olivia Dean

10.Aperture-Harry Styles

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye

2.Raindance- Dave ft Tems

3..Man I need – Olivia Dean

4..Aperture-Harry Styles

5.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

6.Papaoutai-Mykeeismind, Chil77, Unjaps

6.I Run- Have ft Kaitlin Aragon

7.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro

8.Turn the lights off- Kato & Jon Nørgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 2025

9.Melodrama- Disiz ft Théodora

10.So easy (to fall in love)- Olivia Dean

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

