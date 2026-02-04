Airplay e downloads: avanzano David Guetta, Teddy Swims e Tones & I
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
2.I just might- Bruno Mars
3.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
4.Where is my husband- Raye
5.Golden- Huntr/X
6.Man I need – Olivia Dean
7.Ordinary-Alex Warren
8.Opalite- Taylor Swift
9.The dead dance- Lady Gaga
10.Gabriela- Katseye
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
2.Where is my husband- Raye
3.Man I need – Olivia Dean
4.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro
5..I Run- Have ft Kaitlin Aragon
6. Sapphire-Ed Sheeran
7.Camera-Ed Sheeran
8.Aperture- Harry Styles
9.Stay (if You Wanna Dance)-Myles Smith
10..Dont’ worry -Leony
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
2.End of beginnig – Djo
3.Where is my husband- Raye
4.Golden- Huntr/X
5.I just might- Bruno Mars
6.Ordinary-Alex Warren
7.Raindance- Dave ft Tems
8.Lush life- Zara Larsson
9.Man I need – Olivia Dean
10.Aperture-Harry Styles
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Where is my husband- Raye
2.Raindance- Dave ft Tems
3..Man I need – Olivia Dean
4..Aperture-Harry Styles
5.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
6.Papaoutai-Mykeeismind, Chil77, Unjaps
6.I Run- Have ft Kaitlin Aragon
7.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro
8.Turn the lights off- Kato & Jon Nørgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 2025
9.Melodrama- Disiz ft Théodora
10.So easy (to fall in love)- Olivia Dean
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente