Airplay & Downloads: primati per Bruno Mars, David Guetta, Raye e Taylor Swift

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.I just might- Bruno Mars

2.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

3.Opalite- Taylor Swift

4. Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

5.Where is my husband- Raye

6.Golden- Huntr/X

7.Ordinary-Alex Warren

8.Man I need – Olivia Dean

9.End of beginning- Djo

10.Aperture- Harry Styles

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

2.Where is my husband- Raye

3.Man I need – Olivia Dean

4.Aperture- Harry Styles

5.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro

6.Stay (if You Wanna Dance)-Myles Smith

7.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

8.All time High- Nico Santos

9.I Run- Have ft Kaitlin Aragon

10. Don’t worry-Leony

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

2.DTMF- Bad Bunny

3.End of beginnig – Djo

4.Where is my husband- Raye

5.Golden- Huntr/X

6..I just might- Bruno Mars

7.Ordinary-Alex Warren

8.Nuevayol- Bad Bunny

9.Raindance- Dave ft Tems

10.Opalite-Taylor Swift

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye

2.Raindance- Dave ft Tems

3.Man I need – Olivia Dean

4.Lush life- Zara Larsson

5.Stateside- Pink Pantheress & Zara Larsson

6.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

7.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro

8.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora

9.So easy (To fall in love)- Olivia Dean

10.Aperture-Harry Styles

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente