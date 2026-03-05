Euromusica

Airplay & Downloads: primati per Bruno Mars, David Guetta, Raye e Taylor Swift

5 Marzo 2026

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.I just might- Bruno Mars🇺🇲
2.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
3.Opalite- Taylor Swift🇺🇲
4. Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
5.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
6.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
7.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
8.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
9.End of beginning- Djo🇺🇲
10.Aperture- Harry Styles 🇬🇧

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
2.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
3.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
4.Aperture- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
5.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro🇬🇧
6.Stay (if You Wanna Dance)-Myles Smith 🇬🇧
7.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
8.All time High- Nico Santos🇩🇪
9.I Run- Have ft Kaitlin Aragon🇬🇧
10. Don’t worry-Leony 🇩🇪

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
2.DTMF- Bad Bunny🇵🇷
3.End of beginnig – Djo 🇺🇲
4.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
5.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
6..I just might- Bruno Mars🇺🇲
7.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
8.Nuevayol- Bad Bunny🇵🇷
9.Raindance- Dave ft Tems🇬🇧🇳🇬
10.Opalite-Taylor Swift 🇺🇲

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye  🇬🇧
2.Raindance- Dave ft Tems🇬🇧🇳🇬
3.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
4.Lush life- Zara Larsson 🇸🇪
5.Stateside- Pink Pantheress & Zara Larsson🇬🇧🇸🇪
6.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
7.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro🇬🇧
8.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora 🇫🇷🇸🇳🇨🇭🇨🇩
9.So easy (To fall in love)- Olivia Dean🇬🇧
10.Aperture-Harry Styles 🇬🇧

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

