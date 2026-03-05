Airplay & Downloads: primati per Bruno Mars, David Guetta, Raye e Taylor Swift
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.I just might- Bruno Mars
2.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
3.Opalite- Taylor Swift
4. Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
5.Where is my husband- Raye
6.Golden- Huntr/X
7.Ordinary-Alex Warren
8.Man I need – Olivia Dean
9.End of beginning- Djo
10.Aperture- Harry Styles
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
2.Where is my husband- Raye
3.Man I need – Olivia Dean
4.Aperture- Harry Styles
5.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro
6.Stay (if You Wanna Dance)-Myles Smith
7.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
8.All time High- Nico Santos
9.I Run- Have ft Kaitlin Aragon
10. Don’t worry-Leony
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
2.DTMF- Bad Bunny
3.End of beginnig – Djo
4.Where is my husband- Raye
5.Golden- Huntr/X
6..I just might- Bruno Mars
7.Ordinary-Alex Warren
8.Nuevayol- Bad Bunny
9.Raindance- Dave ft Tems
10.Opalite-Taylor Swift
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Where is my husband- Raye
2.Raindance- Dave ft Tems
3.Man I need – Olivia Dean
4.Lush life- Zara Larsson
5.Stateside- Pink Pantheress & Zara Larsson
6.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
7.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro
8.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora
9.So easy (To fall in love)- Olivia Dean
10.Aperture-Harry Styles
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente