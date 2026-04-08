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Airplay & Downloads: Raye comanda due classifiche su quattro

di · 8 Aprile 2026

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.I just might- Bruno Mars🇺🇲
2.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
3.Opalite- Taylor Swift🇺🇲
4.Fever dream- Alex Warren🇺🇲
5.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
6 Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
7. Homewrcker- Sombr🇺🇲
8.End of beginning- Djo🇺🇲
9.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
10.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
2.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
3.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
4.American Girls- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
5.Turn the lights off- Kato, Jon Norgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 🇩🇰🇱🇹
6.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro🇬🇧
7.Drive safe-Myles Smith, Niall Horan 🇬🇧 🇮🇪
8.All time High- Nico Santos🇩🇪
9.Hug yourself- Kamrad🇩🇪
10.So eay (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean🇬🇧

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Swim-BTS🇰🇷
2.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
3.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
4.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
5.End of beginnig – Djo 🇺🇲
6.I just might- Bruno Mars🇺🇲
7.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
8. Dracula-Tame Impala 🇦🇺
9.Raindance- Dave ft Tems🇬🇧🇳🇬
10.Fever dream- Alex Warren🇺🇲

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye  🇬🇧
2.Raindance- Dave ft Tems🇬🇧🇳🇬
3.Stateside- Pink Pantheress & Zara Larsson🇬🇧🇸🇪
4.Lush life- Zara Larsson 🇸🇪
5.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
6.American Girls- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
7.Rein me in – Sam Fender & Olivia Dean🇬🇧
8.So eay (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
9.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora 🇫🇷🇸🇳🇨🇭🇨🇩
10.Turn the lights off- Kato, Jon Norgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 🇩🇰🇱🇹

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

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