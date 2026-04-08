Airplay & Downloads: Raye comanda due classifiche su quattro

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.I just might- Bruno Mars

2.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

3.Opalite- Taylor Swift

4.Fever dream- Alex Warren

5.Where is my husband- Raye

6 Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

7. Homewrcker- Sombr

8.End of beginning- Djo

9.Golden- Huntr/X

10.Ordinary-Alex Warren

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye

2.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

3.Man I need – Olivia Dean

4.American Girls- Harry Styles

5.Turn the lights off- Kato, Jon Norgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle

6.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro

7.Drive safe-Myles Smith, Niall Horan 🇮🇪

8.All time High- Nico Santos

9.Hug yourself- Kamrad

10.So eay (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Swim-BTS

2.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

3.Where is my husband- Raye

4.Golden- Huntr/X

5.End of beginnig – Djo

6.I just might- Bruno Mars

7.Ordinary-Alex Warren

8. Dracula-Tame Impala 🇦🇺

9.Raindance- Dave ft Tems

10.Fever dream- Alex Warren

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye

2.Raindance- Dave ft Tems

3.Stateside- Pink Pantheress & Zara Larsson

4.Lush life- Zara Larsson

5.Man I need – Olivia Dean

6.American Girls- Harry Styles

7.Rein me in – Sam Fender & Olivia Dean

8.So eay (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean

9.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora

10.Turn the lights off- Kato, Jon Norgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

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