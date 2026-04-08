Airplay & Downloads: Raye comanda due classifiche su quattro
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.I just might- Bruno Mars
2.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
3.Opalite- Taylor Swift
4.Fever dream- Alex Warren
5.Where is my husband- Raye
6 Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
7. Homewrcker- Sombr
8.End of beginning- Djo
9.Golden- Huntr/X
10.Ordinary-Alex Warren
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Where is my husband- Raye
2.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
3.Man I need – Olivia Dean
4.American Girls- Harry Styles
5.Turn the lights off- Kato, Jon Norgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle
6.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro
7.Drive safe-Myles Smith, Niall Horan 🇮🇪
8.All time High- Nico Santos
9.Hug yourself- Kamrad
10.So eay (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.Swim-BTS
2.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
3.Where is my husband- Raye
4.Golden- Huntr/X
5.End of beginnig – Djo
6.I just might- Bruno Mars
7.Ordinary-Alex Warren
8. Dracula-Tame Impala 🇦🇺
9.Raindance- Dave ft Tems
10.Fever dream- Alex Warren
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Where is my husband- Raye
2.Raindance- Dave ft Tems
3.Stateside- Pink Pantheress & Zara Larsson
4.Lush life- Zara Larsson
5.Man I need – Olivia Dean
6.American Girls- Harry Styles
7.Rein me in – Sam Fender & Olivia Dean
8.So eay (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean
9.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora
10.Turn the lights off- Kato, Jon Norgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente